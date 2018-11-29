Drumming unites communities across the continents

× Expand Photos courtesy of the City of Dublin Dublin Taiko Group visits Mashiko

Taiko Terms • Taiko – drum • Bachi – drum sticks • Odaiko – large drums • Okedo – barrel drum made of staves with straight sides • Shime daiko – tightened drum with highest tone, often used to maintain the basic rhythm on songs • Happi – short, hip-length robe • Obi – belt or sash used to hold happi closed • Hachimaki – headband • Tabi – soft shoes with a separate area for the big toe

This past fall, the country’s largest youth taiko drumming group and the world’s preeminent taiko master shared the stage in Dublin, Ohio.

We’re talking, of course, about Dublin Taiko’s epic performance with Eitetsu Hayashi, held Sept. 9, 2018, at Dublin Coffman High School.

Taiko is a form of Japanese drumming combining music and choreography. Dublin Taiko has been performing since 2004, and today consists of over 120 Dublin City Schools students grades six through 12.

Hayashi is one of the pioneers of taiko drumming as it is known today. He has toured the world as a founding member and principal performer in the legendary taiko groups Ondekoza and Kodo, and now tours both as a soloist and with his own group, Eitetsu Fu-Un no Kai.

Dublin has become a cultural hub for taiko thanks to an artist residency, earnest students and one devoted teacher. But what first brought Hayashi to Dublin from across the globe?

Beginnings / 始まり (Hajimari)

Eitetsu Hayashi

Hayashi’s story begins in 1970, when Tagayasu Den gathered a group of 40 young men and took them to Sado Island for training in taiko drumming, folk dance, flute, singing and other traditional performing arts.

Sado is known for a unique drumming style called ondeko, or demon drumming, which requires considerable strength and stamina. Every morning began with a lengthy run at 4 a.m.

The group, Ondekoza, was the first taiko group to tour the U.S. in 1975. Fittingly, its first American performance took place just after the group ran in the Boston Marathon.

Hayashi was moved by the response from the U.S. audience, in particular from Japanese-Americans. In a post-World War II era, he believed some of these individuals felt a need to assimilate into the American culture rather than express their own.

“Finally, when they saw a standing ovation for a Japanese performance, they felt it was okay to be Japanese and proud,” said Hayashi.

In 1981, the original members of Ondekoza split from Den and formed Kodo, which went on to further popularize taiko through frequent touring and collaborations with other musicians. In 1982, Hayashi began his solo career, becoming the first professional taiko soloist.

Journey / 旅 (Tabi)

Hayashi, Blair and the students embarked upon their journey to learn the art of Japanese drumming. It was unlike anything Blair taught before.

“You’re using every limb, every muscle in your body. It’s really an exhausting workout, but the kids are so in the moment they don’t see it that way,” said Blair.

Beyond the rigorous taiko practices, the entire school took advantage of the exchange. Every class incorporated Japanese culture in some way. For instance, a seventh-grade math class built a scale model of Tōdai-ji Temple, one of Japan’s oldest and largest temples.

At the conclusion of the residency project, the group was invited to Japan to extend the impact of the cultural exchange. It performed with taiko students in Echizen and Kanazawa.

“Despite coming from a different place with different people, it helps unite us. All of us from different backgrounds and religions can come and drum." - Tenth-grader Irshad Molla

Fast forward to 2015, when the taiko connection was one of the factors influencing the City of Dublin’s first Friendship City partnership with Mashiko, Japan.

Dublin Taiko had traveled to Mashiko that June to participate in a collaborative workshop with Mashiko’s Tenjin Kaze no Kai taiko group, which also studied under Hayashi. The success of this partnership, along with a March 2015 visit to Mashiko by then-Mayor Mike Keenan, led to positive international relations between the two cities, culminating in the signing of the friendship agreement that December.

Mashiko Mayor Tomoyuki Ohtsuka, himself a member of Tenjin Kaze no Kai, performed alongside Dublin Taiko at the Friendship Cities community reception held in Dublin.

Harmony / 調和 (Chōwa)

Irshad

Nearly 15 years after the artist residency, Dublin Taiko has grown to be the country’s largest youth taiko drumming group and continues to draw interest.

Eighth-grader Esha Kanakia joined as soon as she reached middle school.

“I saw it at my elementary school, Chapman, and I was captivated. I’d never heard something so powerful yet so peaceful and happy in my life,” said Kanakia.

Tenth-grader Irshad Molla was drawn by the cultural aspect.

“It’s very interesting to see this art that comes from a different country and what stories it carries with it,” said Molla. “Despite coming from a different place with different people, it helps unite us. All of us from different backgrounds and religions can come and drum. It’s a melting pot where everyone can get along and just get drawn into the songs. Taiko has taught me that differences and diversity is a strength and can cause more unity between people.”

The impact on students was clear the night of the concert with Hayashi.

Esha

“After every performance, we gather in a circle and everyone gets a chance to talk about their experience,” said Blair. “After the concert that night, the students talked about why taiko is so meaningful to them. Someone said taiko was there for them when they needed it the most. There were students with tears in their eyes, it was really touching.”

“Taiko has taught me that you can always aspire to do what you want from any age,” said Kanakia. “I also learned a new way of teamwork, making sure we are all playing together to make harmony, which happens from playing as a team.”

Hayashi says Blair deserves all the credit and admits that teaching young students is challenging.

“It can be exhausting to demonstrate everything and repeat it over and over again. Susann-sensei is doing this every day. It’s a great responsibility, a great labor and great reward,” said Hayashi.

What’s Next / 次 (Tsugi)

Dublin Taiko will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a performance with Tenjin Kaze no Kai Saturday, Aug. 24 in Dublin. Coincidentally, Tenjin Kaze no Kai will be celebrating its 15th anniversary as well.

Learn more about Dublin Taiko by visiting its website, www.dublintaiko.com.

× Expand Robb McCormick Photography Mashiko Mayor Tomoyuki Ohtsuka with Dublin Taiko at Friendship Cities ceremony, December 2015.

Sarah McQuaide is a public information officer for the City of Dublin.