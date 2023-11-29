D'Angelo: Being a positive force in your community

True happiness, peace and contentment come down to the basic principle of loving your neighbor. The question is, who do you consider your neighbor and how far can your love go? Will you love your neighbor who comes from a different culture with contrasting political views? What if they speak a different language? What if they look differently or pray differently? Sometimes it is uncomfortable to be faced by situations and people you don’t know much about, but witnessing genuine gratitude, whether it is a smile, tears or a hug makes it worthwhile.

In 2021, after the collapse of the Afghan government, Marisa Schoening watched the news as thousands loaded onto planes to escape the Taliban.

“Seeing those families with little children all huddled together broke my heart,” Marisa says. “I felt called to do something to help.”

Fate played a hand as an Afghan family made their way to our community and visited One Dublin, a nonprofit organization that helps our neighbors in need.

In Afghanistan, this family literally crawled their way through the sewers with their 1- and 3-year-olds to reach the airport in Kabul, where they were able to board a plane and escape. Marisa knew that she had to act immediately, and she helped start the Refugee Support Team (RST) out of Indian Run United Methodist Church.

The team quickly realized that the biggest hurdle was learning the English language. Indian Run partnered with Festa, an ESL (English as a second language) program out of Hilliard, to expand its services, so now Dublin has its own branch. This program makes it possible for three generations of families – parents, children and grandparents – to attend class at the same time. Adults are placed into different class levels while the children play, are served dinner, receive homework help and learn English through immersion.

Two years after its inception, the RST currently supports eight families for a total of 50 people, and there have been a slew of success stories along the journey.

The team taught 25 new Americans how to drive and 15 of them have obtained their driver’s licenses already. Two girls are graduating from high school this spring. Under Taliban rule, they wouldn’t have been allowed to attend school at all.

“These families love Dublin and are so appreciative to finally feel safe,” Marisa says. “They are good neighbors, hard workers and are already trying to give back to the community. Many of them have become my closest friends and I consider them family.”

How can you help?

Volunteer with Festa by supervising children, serving dinner or teaching English. The Dublin branch currently supports 120 adults and 111 children from 24 countries. Be a driver and assist families in getting to the grocery store or doctor appointments. Donate food, money or gently used clothing to the One Dublin Free Shop. Help these families get settled so they can successfully grow and thrive in America and here in Dublin.

Contact Marisa.schoening@yahoo.com or read more on the Festa website at wearefesta.org.

Another charity organization seeking help is the newly relocated Dublin Food Pantry, now housed at 6608 Dublin Center Dr. The entire space was gutted and now features a bright, colorful waiting room, shopping area, storage rooms, kitchen and offices.

The food pantry is still in the middle of its capital campaign, and pantry representatives hope to raise more funds to support Dublin families living in food insecurity. Its grand opening was in October and served an amazing 86 families its first night.

“Our new space has tons of room so we don’t feel like we are tripping over each other anymore,” says Jim Wilson, director of operations, who has been involved with the food pantry for five years.

The biggest change with the current location is the switch from a drive-thru experience with prepackaged goods to an in-store shopping event. Dublin residents can now select their own produce, meat, bread and toiletries.

Shoppers are welcome to stock up on groceries once per month and can visit a second time to grab additional produce. Upon check-in, you must provide a photo ID and proof of address. The pantry serves about 700-800 families a month, all of whom live within the Dublin City Schools district limits.

How can you help?

The new space and shopping method requires more volunteers to sort food, stock shelves, load cars, check clients in at the front desk, and drive for pick-ups and deliveries. Volunteers must be 16 years or older and visitors must come individually or in groups of four or fewer.

Donations are always needed as well, especially personal hygiene products like deodorant, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, soap, size large diapers, wipes, dog and cat food, as well as plastic bags. The new drop off location is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Contact jim@dublinfoodpantry.org to volunteer and check out the website, www.dublinfoodpantry.org, for more information.

Eighteen percent of children in the U.S. live in a home experiencing food insecurity. Food insecurity has long lasting negative effects and can impact social and learning skills, plus physical and emotional health. Many children in the Dublin City Schools district rely on Ohio’s free and reduced meal program, so some students are left hungry during holiday and summer breaks. Northwest United Methodist Church has an outreach program called the Brown Bag Lunch Ministry which aims to help these children thrive.

Eight years ago, the program started by making 25 lunches a week. Now, with the increased need, the Brown Bag Lunch Ministry makes 1,000 lunches weekly. Volunteers visit families twice a week from May through August to deliver the lunches. Each consists of a sandwich, fresh fruit or fruit cup, bag of chips, cookie, and a juice box.

“Showing that you care is so important as many recipients are refugees and appreciate the food and delivery,” says Denise Gorden, director of outreach at Northwest United. “We need boots on the ground to help.”

How can you help?

In Dublin, so many of our young people are afforded many privileges, while many others need our help. By introducing your children to philanthropy and service to others, you can teach them a greater sense of humility, appreciation and love for their community. Consider encouraging your child to raise money or buy coats for the Winter Blessings Project, which gives coats to those in need. Donate toys and help with the Santa’s Workshop or Santa in a Truck programs. Knit scarves, hats or mittens. Pay off a school lunch debt for a family who has a balance.

We can do more for our community, and when families and individuals in Dublin have their needs met by people who care, we all benefit. Love your neighbors – all of them – and we will all reap the reward.

Contact denisegorden3@gmail.com or go to the Northwest United website, www.nwumc.com, for more ideas.

Colleen D’Angelo is a Dublin Life columnist and freelance writer. She and her husband, Tony, raised three children in Dublin over the last 25 years. Colleen enjoys playing and teaching pickelball; walking her pup, Mason; and traveling internationally. You can reach her at colleendangelo1@gmail.com.