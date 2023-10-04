D’Angelo: Tips for being a helpful grandparent

Quiz: What are Solly, Boba and Moby? Do you need a clue? Baby Ktan and CuddleBug also fall into this category.

A few months ago, I might have guessed that these were new characters on Cartoon Network, but now I know better.

In August I was promoted to the honorable role of grandmother by way of a beautiful baby boy named Anthony. He was a hefty eight pounds and nine ounces, and so far, his favorite pastimes are sleeping, nursing and cuddling. I can help fill two of those needs, and want to be loving and supportive without being intrusive to the new family unit.

I am also trying to stay up to date on the newest baby trends, including swaddling the munchkin like a burrito and the latest infant carriers made by, wait for it, Solly, Boba and Moby!

My son, Christopher, and his sweet family live in North Carolina, so I have to navigate the long distance plus my mother-in-law status. I asked for advice from the Facebook group, Dublin Moms in the Know, and received dozens of supportive suggestions.

Sara Miles remarked that her parents live in Michigan and always bought two copies of each children’s book. They would keep one and send the other to their grandkids, and would FaceTime on Sundays to read to the girls as they followed along.

“It was a special way for them to stay connected,” Sara wrote.

Cute outfits and stuffed animals are certainly fun to buy, but new parents really need help with food and cleaning during those first few months.

Dublin resident Nycole Van Horn said that her aunt stayed with them and was an angel on earth.

“She didn’t ask me what to do, she jumped in and did it,” Nycole wrote. “She did laundry, cleaned the house, planned and executed meals, and left me with a full freezer of easy-to-reheat snacks and dinners.”

If you aren’t a cook, Janice Joos said to consider DoorDash or Uber Eats gift cards for easy meal delivery.

Jacquie Poe stated that her in-laws paid for house cleaning for two months and Carrie Fulton suggested hiring a lawn mowing service. Laura Moir said a friend cleaned her bathrooms which made her feel more together and taken care of.

Hiring a postpartum doula is another great option. Kirsten Pitini owns Ohio Baby Co. in Columbus, which provides care for the whole family including cooking, light cleaning, infant care, errands and even overnight help.

Marianne Dellostritto said she and her husband stayed in a hotel the first week their grandchild was born to allow the new family to bond. When we went down to North Carolina, we rented an Airbnb five minutes away so we could limit our visits and not be a burden. I also tried to take care of Christopher’s golden retriever by feeding, walking and playing with her, and sweeping up her fur.

Many Dublin moms and grandmoms suggested ways to record the first year and beyond. Kath Jackson and Alyse Smith said to give the baby an email address and send them notes, photos and anecdotes over the years. You can gift them the email password and access to a treasure trove of fun personal stories on their 18th birthday.

Tracie Patten said that her mom offered to keep a journal of every notable milestone.

“All I had to do was call her and relay the story and she’d write it in ‘the book,’” Tracie wrote. “It was a win-win because I didn’t have to add another chore to my list and my mom felt very in-the-know.”

Jana Eaton commented that if you are handy with a camera, try and capture some sweet moments of mom with baby.

“Moms have too few photos of themselves because we are usually the ones taking the pictures,” Jana says.

Another cute idea is to take a photo of the newborn in a 12-month-old onesie. Continue to do that every month for a year and you can look back at all the amazing stages of growth.

Grandparents can take advantage of the state income tax deduction when investing in a 529.

“A few dollars per month won’t seem like much, but in 18 years it will add up and be very appreciated,” Sara Hall wrote.

Rachel Watson stated that her in-laws started a 529 at birth for each of her children and now it is going to pay for a year of college.

At this point my plan is to let my son, daughter-in-law and new grandson know that they are loved unconditionally, forever. I will be encouraging as they adjust to life as a family of three, managing two careers and a home away from both families.

I will also ask for guidance, remembering that baby Anthony needs to be swaddled, sleep on his back in an empty bassinet or crib and have tummy-time.

Seeing our children grow up to have their own children is one of life’s greatest blessings. I look forward to building sandcastles, baking cookies and reading Christopher’s favorite books to his son. But for now, I’ll just enjoy the baby snuggles.

Colleen D’Angelo is a Dublin Life columnist and freelance writer. She and her husband, Tony, raised three children in Dublin over the last 25 years. Colleen enjoys playing and teaching pickelball; walking her pup, Mason; and traveling internationally. You can reach her at colleendangelo1@gmail.com.