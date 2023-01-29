D’Angelo: A Journey to Europe and travel tips

Are you currently planning a trip to Europe? There is no time like the present!

The euro and the American dollar are closer in parity than they have been in 20 years, meaning the conversion rate is nearly a 1:1 ratio. That means you get more for your American dollar when traveling to and within the European Union.

So, what can you do? Pick a European destination from your bucket list and start packing!

Although I have explored 12 countries in Europe over the course of several trips, Spain has always been one of my favorites. Part of my enjoyment comes from my comfortability not only with the language many speak since I studied Spanish for eight years, but also the Spaniards’ cosmopolitan yet laid back vibe. The slang term “buena onda” literally translates to “good wave,” and is used to describe Spain’s laid back attitude, where locals just see where the day takes them.

I went on my fourth trip to Spain this fall, and each one has come with its own unique adventures.

After college graduation I backpacked through Europe and northern Africa for three months. I had a Eurail Pass that enabled me to travel by train anywhere, anytime. Madrid left an indelible impression on me as a livable city with incredible architecture, including the art museums and the Royal Palace. That was my first time enjoying tapas and sangria around 4 p.m., relaxing or taking an evening stroll at El Retiro Park, then going out for dinner at 10 p.m.

Most U.S. flights go to Madrid, making it an excellent place to start your Spanish excursion. Choosing your next stop will be more difficult as there is adventure in every direction. I have traveled to the north near the French border to San Sebastian, Bilbao and Pamplona, where I saw the Running of the Bulls. Portugal is to the west and also an amazing country to visit.

Heading south, I recommend cities like Cordoba, Granada, Sevilla, and the coastal cities of Malaga and Marbella. In Sevilla, I was awed by the cathedral and learned how to dance the Sevillana, a particular version of flamenco dancing. In Granada, you must visit the Alhambra, one of the best-preserved palaces of the historic Islamic world.

The Corpus Christi festival is also an amazing one-week party and a 500-year-old tradition. Take the high-speed train east to Barcelona and explore the Gothic architecture of Antoni Gaudi. From there you can catch a quick and inexpensive flight to the Balearic Islands of Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza.

Each region of Spain is unique in its culture, dialect and cuisine. Even the tapas and famous paella rice dishes will vary distinctly from one area to another. Take your time experiencing different bars and restaurants and ask locals for advice and recommendations. Spaniards are a proud people and will be happy to share their culture with you.

Colleen D’Angelo is a Dublin Life columnist and freelance writer. She and her husband, Tony, raised three children in Dublin over the last 25 years. Colleen enjoys playing and teaching pickleball; walking her pup, Mason; and traveling internationally. You can reach her at colleendangelo@gmail.com.

Advice before you go on your next trip:

Get or update your passport

Make sure your passport is valid for at least six months past your trip. You don’t need a visa for Europe but you will for most Asian countries, so always check travel requirements.

Check medical requirements

Stay up to date on vaccination and COVID testing as well, since each country’s requirements for testing and vaccines vary.

Set up phone and money plans

Call your phone service provider and make sure you have a travel pass plan. Also contact your bank and credit card companies to alert them of the dates and countries on your itinerary. Be wary of using credit cards abroad as they sometimes charge you a 3 percent conversion fee. You can order euros in advance from your bank and use your debit card for purchases or to withdraw more cash from ATMs.

Bring plenty of chargers and adapters

Check which electrical adapter you need to bring, as not all European countries use the same type. You can also purchase a universal travel plug adapter that can be used internationally. A power pack is also a good idea so you never have to worry about your phone or camera being charged.

Be mindful of what’s in your suitcase

Pack well in advance so you can continue to edit your choices. Layers are key instead of carrying a bulky coat. Make sure you have a medical kit with your prescriptions, a basic antibiotic, cortisone cream, antihistamine and allergy medication. Comfortable shoes are mandatory and can make or break your trip. Accessorize with scarves or inexpensive jewelry instead of packing an entire new outfit for each day. Don’t forget a rain jacket and to dress modestly if touring religious sites.

Make space for souvenirs

Try to leave lots of room in your suitcase for clothes and souvenirs. It is fun to shop abroad and bring home unique items, but you may have to buy or bring an extra duffel bag to fit everything.

Stay mindful and safe

For safety reasons, my carry-on is always a backpack and my purse is a cross-body so that my hands are free. Men should also use a money belt or cross-body bag as pickpockets love wallets in back pockets.

Be prepared when flying

For the plane, pack a book, headphones, Kindle or whatever keeps you occupied. Always carry on an extra change of clothes in case luggage gets lost and snacks in case you are delayed and hungry.

Remember to relax and enjoy

Bring your patience, because traveling is not a race. It is about the journey and experiences which sometimes include waiting in long lines, delays and cancellations. Smile, be friendly, see where the day takes you and treasure all of the memories you make.