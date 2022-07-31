Dublin Connector will get you where you need to go

As the City of Dublin strives to become the most connected city in the U.S., this goal not only includes expanding technology but also ensuring all amenities available to residents are easily accessible.

“As Dublin enhances efforts to be a destination of choice, it’s important that everyone can access our parks, shared use paths and restaurants, as well as the necessities for everyday living, including grocery stores, doctors’ offices and clothing stores,” says Megan O’Callaghan, deputy city manager/chief finance and development officer. “The City knows transportation and mobility are important services, especially for those who need extra support moving around Dublin.”

The Dublin Connector is an on-demand shuttle service that offers fare-free rides throughout the City to riders who are 55 years and older, have a disability or work within Dublin. The Connector operates 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. This service connects residents and the workforce to the many services and features the City has to offer.

If you’re 55 or older and require transportation in and around Dublin, a trip on the Dublin Connector can be scheduled with just two hours’ notice.

“Whether you have a doctor’s appointment, need a trip to the grocery store or are heading to a lunch gathering with your friends and family, you can schedule rides for daily errands and special events throughout Dublin,” says Jeannie Willis, Dublin’s transportation and mobility director.

For those with a disability, driving might be difficult.

“Even with the availability of accessible parking, just getting in and out of your car can prove challenging,” Willis says. “With wheelchair accessibility, the Connector can take you where you need to go. Our friendly, respectful drivers take care of all your needs while onboard, including when accessing and disembarking the shuttle.”

If you work in Dublin, you can schedule a ride to get to work daily with the Connector. The service is also accessible from COTA locations within Dublin for commuters traveling from outside the city. The Connector is available for a lunch break trip, including traveling to Bridge

Park, Historic Dublin or other foodie destinations.

“The past few years have been difficult for so many,” O’Callaghan notes. “Feelings of isolation have become common. It’s important that the City encourages residents to take part in activities so they can enjoy all that Dublin has to offer.”

Take advantage of the Dublin Connector to:

Schedule a ride to one of Dublin’s public pools or the Dublin Community Recreation Center

Gather your friends for a much-needed lunch date, and if you all live in the same community, ride together in style

Visit your doctor when the time is convenient for you, and don’t rely on a friend or family member to work you into their calendar

Pack a picnic and visit one of Dublin’s 60+ parks

Start volunteering with one of Dublin’s many worthy organizations without worrying about transportation to and from the location

The Dublin Connector is ready to help you get where you need to go. Whether it’s shopping, a gathering or a day trip to the senior center, the City is here to ensure you are able to access everything that is available to you, regardless if you can drive. And even if you can, avoid the hassle and allow our clean, safe and friendly service to support you – without paying a fare.

To schedule a ride, visit sharemobility.com/dublin or call 833-742-7333. Rides can be scheduled with two hours’ notice.

Andrew Kohn is a public affairs officer for the City of Dublin. Feedback welcome at akohn@dublin.oh.us.