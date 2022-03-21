Colleen D'Angelo: Spring has sprung so let's have fun

Colleen D'Angelo

As we move into warmer days, I feel inspired to spend more time outdoors, start new projects and visit some of my favorite local establishments. Climb out of your winter den and join me in some fun springtime (or anytime) activities.

Places to Go

Visit the cherry blossom trees, which only bloom for about two weeks in early spring. Local machining manufacturer Hidaka USA, located at 5761 Shier Rings Rd., welcomes visitors to take photos on its expansive grounds, as does the Franklin Park Conservatory in Columbus. Take a road trip to Ohio University in Athens to see its lit-up display of cherry blossoms along the Hocking River.

Enjoy the fresh air while picking your own strawberries at Mitchell’s Berries in Plain City or Hann Farms in Columbus.

Walk to downtown Dublin, explore Indian Run Falls and the historic area along the river. Then, venture across the Dublin Link into Bridge Park and stop off for a coffee at Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea or ice cream at Kilwins.

It’s the ideal season for dining al fresco or sipping cocktails at a rooftop bar, and Vaso is a personal favorite. Enjoy live music Thursday nights at the North Market at Bridge Park.

Looking for local produce, groceries and more? Take a stroll at the dog-friendly Dublin Market in Bridge Park and support local businesses. From May through September, you can visit the Dublin Market on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon.

Visit the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to see lions, tigers and bears, oh my!

Take a guided walking tour with the Dublin Historical Society and learn about 19th-century architecture and life in the days when our city was a village. The first tour of the year is scheduled for May 7 at 10 a.m.

Things to Do

Make a fruit bouquet for a celebration. You can use cookie cutters to make shapes out of pineapple and have the kids thread grapes, strawberries and melon balls onto skewers. Stick them into a floral foam base or a small watermelon.

Make a spring wreath by getting a simple form or wall basket, filling it with pink silk tulips or yellow forsythia, and adding a bold black and white striped bow.

Try a new outdoor sport like pickleball, the fastest growing sport in the country. Dublin built eight public pickleball courts last year and have times set for novice, intermediate and advanced players. I play almost every day and am happy to point you in the right direction, so feel free to shoot me an email.

Volunteer outside by helping with the Miracle League of Central Ohio. The baseball games for athletes with mental and physical disabilities start in May. Volunteers get to sing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” and help with home runs at the end of each inning.

Kayaking around Dublin and Columbus is peaceful and good exercise. Adaptive Sports Connection can guide you, and if you love it, join the organization as a volunteer to help those with disabilities enjoy a day of kayaking as well.

Bring out the grill and fire up some steaks, but give it a good cleaning with hot, soapy water before you start it up for the season. I recommend cooking up blackened salmon or marinated pork tenderloin.

Create a happy rock! I love arts and crafts. I painted a rock alligator earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic and placed it in a local park to spread smiles. Dublin is encouraging others to paint rocks and write cheerful messages on them to be placed along walking paths. Be sure to use nontoxic paint!

Catch Up on Care

Spring cleaning isn’t just about tidying up, it’s also about refreshing your space! Switch out your sofa pillows to add some pops of spring color. Coordinate with flowers or spring pots placed around the room. Add some food coloring to the water in clear vases to match your flowers.

Pull out those open-toed shoes and stash away the snow boots. Schedule a pedicure for yourself and your spouse!

Wash and store flannel sheets and heavy comforters. Bring out the crisp, white linen coverlets, bold pillows and cotton sheets for comfortable sleeping.

Redo the pots around your house with pansies, violets, hyacinths and tulips. Add some pussywillow stems for height and drama. You can also plant these flowers in a lined basket, add ferns and ivy, and cover the soil with green moss for a pretty centerpiece.

Change up your shelves by taking all the items down, lining the back of the shelving unit with a colorful removable wallpaper and place items back, varying the heights and placement.

Now is the time for spring cleaning and decluttering. Play your favorite music on the house speakers and I promise you will smile while you clean. Old favorites for me are Paul Simon’s Graceland and U2’s Joshua Tree.

Complement your pedicure with some fun socks! I cleared out my sock drawer of all mediocre pairs and splurged on multiple colors of my favorite Bombas socks. Now all of my socks are first round draft picks and my feet are extremely happy!

Colleen D’Angelo is a Dublin Life columnist and freelance writer. She and her husband, Tony, raised three children in Dublin over the last 25 years. Colleen enjoys playing and teaching pickleball; walking her pup, Mason; and traveling internationally. You can reach her at colleendangelo1@gmail.com.