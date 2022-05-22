Colleen D'Angelo: Dublin home to multiple sets of identical triplets

Colleen D'Angelo

One in a million. That’s the odds of having three identical triplets, according to some experts, though research varies. I specify three identical triplets because it’s possible to have two identical babies and one fraternal, but that’s a story for another day. Given the odds, it’s truly amazing that we have two sets of identical triplet girls living in Dublin.

Anne and Jack Partridge had one 9-month-old child, Mary, when they found out they were pregnant again. At the first ultrasound appointment, Anne called Jack and said, “You had better come down here.” The triplets were born via cesarean section on Jan. 6, 1988, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and suddenly the Partridge family had four in diapers.

Thirty years later, Lia and Ben Borchers – who had a 2-year-old daughter, Lauren, at the time – found out they were expecting three more little ones. Lia’s pregnancy was deemed high-risk and there was a team of 12-15 medical professionals in the delivery room at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital. The girls were born via C-section on Oct. 1, 2017, and then the Borchers had four in diapers too.

Identical triplets result when a single fertilized egg splits into three genetically identical eggs, meaning all three babies share the same DNA, gender and features. One placenta supports all three babies and the risk of premature births increases.

Identical triplets aren’t just three copies of the same person, though. Both families express that each girl has her own distinct personality, and birth order may play an interesting role.

For the Partridges, the triplets’ big sister, Mary, is so caring that they call her “the saint.” Out of the triplets, first-born Ellen is the mother hen, middle child Lauren is the jokester and entertainer, and Karen is the most likely to turn to her sisters for guidance and companionship.

In the Borchers family, Lauren is a patient older sister with a heart of gold, according to Lia and Ben. Oldest triplet Brooklyn is independent and strong willed, Madison is the class clown and entertainer, while youngest sister Katelyn is the girliest.

The similarities between the sets of triplets don’t stop there. A little digging turned up a peculiar dental fact.

“The triplets each had a cavity in the exact same baby tooth at the exact same time,” Ben says.

The Partridge girls also confirmed that they once all had a cavity in the exact same tooth at the same time.

“I can still remember us lying next to each other in the dental chairs, three in a row,” Karen says with a laugh.

Raising three babies at a time can be a challenge, but both families have wonderful support systems with relatives and friends living near enough to lend a hand.

The Partridge triplets are all married now, living in Dublin and starting their own families. Their sister, Mary, is in Bexley.

All four Partridge girls attended Bishop Watterson High School and then Miami University of Ohio. They decided not to live together and instead put their names in for random roommates. Fate didn’t spread them far: All three girls were placed in Dodds Hall on the same floor.

“It was great because we could still share clothes without ever leaving our floor,” Karen says.

In a bizarre coincidence, Ben Borchers, then a sophomore at Miami, was a resident advisor for Dodds Hall while the Partridge girls lived there. It was his first time meeting triplets. Little did he know that he’d be raising his own identical triplets someday.

The Borchers are now Dublin residents with siblings and parents close by in Ohio and Michigan. Their girls attend Dublin Learning Academy for daycare and will attend Dublin City Schools.

“Maybe someday we will separate them into different classrooms but for now they are together at school,” Ben says.

That does leave opportunities for the girls to take advantage of their resemblance. Just ask the Partridge triplets if they ever switched places for a prank: “Of course!”

The girls went to each other’s classes at Watterson and played tricks on boyfriends. In fact, Brian DeLucia liked Ellen first, but dated and married Karen. Lauren had dinner with Chris Macke first, but he dated and married Ellen. Jared Boll met all three sisters at the same time and teases that he just gave his number to the triplet who was standing closest to him. Now he is married to Lauren and they have two little girls.

“We like to joke that if you marry one of us, you marry all of us,” Ellen says.

Adults and even husbands still mix the girls up sometimes, but children seem to do better. Ben says that their oldest daughter never confuses which triplet is which, while he makes mistakes regularly.

Karen tried to trick her fourth grade class at St. Brigid of Kildare School on April Fool’s Day by switching places with her sister, Lauren. The 9-year-olds knew right away that Lauren was not their teacher and proved it when they demanded, “Then tell us our names!”

Lia and Ben Borchers have their hands full at the moment but also have some wonderful role models in the Partridge gals. Lauren’s advice is to not let the kids gang up on you.

“Our parents stood their ground and we respect them more for not caving in,” she says. “They were also very supportive and encouraging when one of us wasn’t as successful in sports or academics. They never put any pressure on us and we got over things quickly with a trip to Dairy Queen.”

Karen says not to worry about the kids fighting because they will grow up to be the best of friends, and Ellen reminds others not to take anything for granted.

“Having each other is a blessing,” she says, “and every holiday is a party!”

