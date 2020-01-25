Colleen D'Angelo talks about fitness as a priority

To say that Dublin has changed in the last 23 years since we moved here from Connecticut is a drastic understatement. At the time, we had a 2-year-old son and a baby daughter and only knew a handful of people. One of my first goals was to find an indoor tennis center that had childcare for the kids and a friendly tennis team for me. Tennis gave me two hours of great exercise when I could be competitive, have a break from being a mom and meet wonderful women who are still some of my closest friends.

I still play tennis, but my teammates and I have all endured many injuries on the court and have branched out into other workouts as well. Aerobic exercise is crucial as we age to relieve stress, improve sleep and combat weight gain. Several ladies have switched to paddleball in the winter months, while others have tried pickleball. Recently I joined the regulars at the Dublin Community Recreation Center who play “pickle” there every day from 1:30-4 p.m. It was fun, friendly, competitive and good cardio, so I may have found my new indoor sport.

Some form of yoga or Pilates that includes stretching is also vital. As we get older, less blood circulates to our joints and calcium deposits can form, leading to stiff muscles and joints. As a former dancer, I enjoy Barre classes, but you don’t need a dance background and you don’t need to be flexible: small, simple movements meant to target key muscle groups are what Barre classes are all about. It is also important to build muscle mass with weights to fend off arthritis, increase bone density and improve posture. You can work on your own, with an app or with a trainer to keep your routine fresh.

As we settle into 2020 and our New Year’s resolutions, look for a sport or exercise that also brings you joy, friendship and satisfaction so you stick with it and don’t think of your workouts as work. I asked members of the Facebook group Dublin Moms in the Know for advice and received many suggestions on where to go, what to look for and why you will love it.

Sue Swyt says she likes an inspiring instructor and has found some super ones at the Dublin Community Recreation Center, Balancing Owl Yoga, Endeavor Defense and Fitness, and Vertical Adventures.

“I look for safe instruction and stretching – I am not 20 anymore,” she says. “I need an educated instructor who won’t put my body at risk. And I need to stretch because after the workout I will be sitting at my desk for hours.”

Julie Carter suggests trying a free first class to see if you enjoy it and feel comfortable with the culture.

“As I’ve gotten older, I look for something that is sustainable long-term and low-impact so I’m doing more good than harm,” she says.

Melissa Himes likes Row House and says the instructors are amazing and encouraging.

“It is a great workout that all fitness levels can do, and you can track your meters rowed through their app,” says Himes.

Terri Edwards and Kelly Ackert both rave about Peak Human Performance which they describe as friendly, upbeat and inclusive with many different classes.

“All of the instructors know you and your health/exercise goals and encourage you to reach the very best you,” says Edwards. “I can go in any mood and come out happy and feeling great,” says Ackert.

Stefanie Solano recommends Barre 3 for its strong, encouraging community, classes and the childcare, which is included in her membership.

Melissa Sitter recommends Orangetheory Fitness for its convenience, varied programs and flexible times. She loves that her 14-year-old can work out with her and that you can use any Orangetheory studio around the world if you are traveling. Jessie Null also likes Orangetheory because she needs to coordinate efficient exercise with her children’s school schedule.

“I get a great workout in 60 minutes and it’s only five minutes from home,” says Null.

Not everyone likes to take classes, and many people recommend facilities that have flexible hours, prime location and multiple options like Life Time Fitness or the Dublin Community Recreation Center. Ginger Pettit and Beth Haab also both enjoy Individual Fitness Solutions in Shawnee Hills for its awesome personal trainers, 24-hour access and fair price.

Most importantly, don’t think of a workout as a chore but rather an opportunity to transform your life. It is a break from the crazy stuff going on in your world and a chance to learn something new, meet a friendly face and get centered on feeling better both physically and emotionally.