COhatch and North Brewing develop new complex

A plan is hatching in Dublin. The former Brazenhead Irish Pub will soon serve as an important welcome mark between Historic Dublin and the city Bridge Park development.

In January, the founder and CEO of COhatch, Matt Davis, along with partners at North High Brewing, announced plans to revitalize the former Irish pub after it closed its doors following a 20-plus year run.

North High Brewing opened restaurant operations in June in the 4,500-square-foot historic building and will add two patios, including one in the back overlooking the new pedestrian bridge connecting the historic district to Bridge Park.

“It’s the best of both worlds,” Davis says.

The building that was Brazenhead IrishPub is one of the oldest family homes of Historic Dublin, according to records from the City of Dublin and the Dublin Historical Society.

James and Sarah Brown constructed the building in 1845. Harry Artz and his wife Sally Thomas purchased the property in1890 and the building remained in their family until 1974. Snyder’s Antiques operated at the site from 1975 to the mid-1990s. Brazenhead Irish Pub had operated on the site since 1998.

COhatch, which has 10 locations in central Ohio, Dayton and Springfield, and plans to develop additional sites in Indianapolis and Cincinnati, has been looking a long time for a space to set up a Dublin location.

Davis says it was a dream come true when the building became available as he prefers to set up his co-working operations in historical buildings.

“The Brazenhead building is one of the most photographed old buildings in Dublin,” he says.

Davis, who’s been a fan of North High’slocal craft beer, met owners Tim Ward and Gavin Meyers more than a year ago during COhatch’s development of a similar operation at the former pub site in the Polaris area.

Joining forces with North High was beneficial for Davis because the city wanted to have night operations continue at the building, he says. This means COhatch members can now take advantage of the brewery space during the pub’s off hours.

COhatch is building an additional 10,000-square-foot facility behind the revived restaurant and pub that will feature private offices, meeting rooms and a theater for its members. Private events will be scheduled between the two facilities in coordination with the two partners.

For North High, the brewery will be-come the first branch to have a presence in Dublin.

“Dublin is a really good market for us,” Meyers says.

Dublin craft beer enthusiasts who may have ventured to the brewery’s original taproom in the Short North will be excited to learn the brewery plans to brew on-site. The 10,000-square-foot facility will include a brewhouse. North High plans to devote that space to brewing lagers, a type of beer it typically doesn’t make because of production constraints. Not anymore!

Additionally, for the first time, the brewery ventures into the restaurant space with a full kitchen menu that includes burgers, wings and salads. It tested its menu at its Short North location earlier this summer.

“The people of Dublin will find this a good, affordable option for high quality food,” Meyers says.

The COVID-19 pandemic had some impact in the project’s development. The financing process for the renovations was slower as banks prioritized Paycheck Protection Program loans in response to the pandemic-induced shutdown of the economy. The project is still on schedule for completion by next year.

For North High, Meyers says social distancing protocols are in place that limit the restaurant to 60 percent of its capacity. The restrictions have helped the restaurant because it gives more time for staff to adjust.

“We’ll have a period of time to hone the process,” Meyers says.

Brandon Klein is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com.