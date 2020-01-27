Coast Wine House opens its doors! Here's a sneak peek

Rouxby

Coast Wine House has officially opened its doors at 75 S. High St., giving Dublin the perfect spot for a casual drink.

To find the perfect location for the new winery, owner Dustin Snow looked at sites in areas like Italian Village, German Village and Grandview Heights, but eventually returned to historic Dublin.

“Dublin is doing everything right to build our community and grow economically,” Snow says. “Bridge Park and the development on the north end of Old Dublin gave me the confidence that our small business would be successful.”

Its name is no coincidence – the West coast is very much an inspiration for Coast Wine House.

“I spent quite a bit of time out there in my previous professional life,” Snow says, “and fell in love with the pace of life and optimism of the people.”

For Snow, creating Coast Wine House’s intimate and relaxed environment was very strategic. The goal is simple: to make you feel like you’re being welcomed into a home for a delicious sip of wine. The house was built in the 1880s and was previously a residence for more than 100 years.

Perfect Pairings

“We try not to overthink the (wine and food) pairings,” Snow says. “A high acid white wine or Pinot Noir would pair really nicely with some of the fatty meats and cheeses that we have.”

One of Snow’s favorite wines is the Subliminal Cabernet Sauvignon.

“It’s unrefined, unfiltered, with nothing added or removed in the winemaking process – and the grapes come from sustainably farmed vineyards,” he says.

People have practiced pairing wine and cheese for hundreds of years, but lately, Charcuterie boards have spiked in popularity. It’s a culinary art that has been revived by the traditional food movement.

The menu at Coast features a Salt Fat Acid Heat board which includes a toasted baguette with assorted butters, salts and pickles. With five different cheeses and four different meats to choose from, you can’t go wrong when making your own pairing.

And if you’re not a fan of wine, there’s no need to cancel your plans. The menu features four local craft beers, like a Pilsner from Rockmill Brewery or an oat brown ale from Seventh Son Brewing Co. You’ll also find zero-proof drinks like french press coffee and cold brew, as well as hot tea.

Snow’s Recommendations

Red:

Hitching Post “Hometown” Pinot noir from Santa Barbara Subliminal Cabernet Sauvignon from Santa Barbara

White:

Teutonic Wine Company “Recorded in Doubly” Muscat from Willamette Valley Bieler Family “Daisy” Pinot grigio from Washington

Bubbles:

Meinklang “Frizzante Rose” Pet-nat from Austria La Morandina Sparkling moscato from Italy

Gillian Janicki is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.