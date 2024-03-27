City of Dublin prepares for the total solar eclipse

This April, Ohio will experience its first total solar eclipse since 1806, and the City of Dublin is in the path of totality. At approximately 3:11 p.m. on April 8, the City will experience roughly a minute and a half of total darkness.

The U.S. has been treated to a natural phenomenon known as a solar eclipse several times in the past 10 years.

On Oct. 14, 2023, the West Coast and several southwestern states experienced an annular, or ring, eclipse creating a thin “ring of fire.” In 2017, a total solar eclipse passed across many of the contiguous states but did not touch Ohio.

To highlight this unique spectacle, Dublin organizations are offering solar eclipse-themed specials and events.

What is a solar eclipse?

According to NASA, a solar eclipse happens when the moon is positioned between the Earth and the sun, casting a shadow on Earth as it blocks, or partially blocks, the sun from view.

These solar events happen more than some may realize, occurring roughly two to five times a year, according to an article published by Britannica earlier this year.

There are several ways people may see solar eclipses depending on where they fall along the path of the moon’s shadow. Based on the visibility of the eclipse it could be considered as annular, partial or total.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon is too far away from the Earth to completely block out the sun, creating a small ring of light around the moon.

Partial and total eclipses happen more often, but only a small portion of the world gets to experience total darkness when these phenomena occur.

Of the 300 miles that the moon casts its shadow on during an eclipse, the path of totality is only a fraction of it. This year’s eclipse is particularly unique as NASA estimates that the path will be roughly 108-122 miles wide, which is wider than the path of the 2017 eclipse.

Although it may seem like there is a high chance of seeing an eclipse, it is very rare for one to pass over the same path more than once. In fact, according to an article published by Astronomy magazine last year, if an area is in the path of totality then chances are it will not be again for another 375 years.

Fun in the (dark) sun

Visit Dublin’s Marketing Director Sara Blatnik says there will be local businesses that add extra hours and offer fun solar eclipse specials, including Our CupCakery with Half Moon cupcakes and cookies and The Roosevelt Room offering half-price drinks.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will host a Solar Eclipse “Solar-bration” with fun activities and character ambassadors, and the Dublin Arts Council will offer solar eclipse activities in its ARTboxes. Read more about the ARTboxes in our ARTperspectives article "Public Art Speaks!" online.

Looking for a fun place to catch the action? Whether you are looking for something down-to-earth – such as the family-friendly viewing gatherings the City is hosting at Coffman and Riverside Crossing parks – or a rooftop view atop VASO or the Dublin Library, there are a multitude of choices for residents and visitors alike.

Those attending the park events are encouraged to wear glow-in-the-dark clothing and stay for the music and entertainment which runs from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

For those visiting from out of town, there are plenty of hotel deals to choose from and many events will offer free eclipse glasses and access to the VIP viewing event in Downtown Dublin.

“We want people to pick Dublin out of all the places that are going to experience the total solar eclipse as their destination because we have great amenities here,” Blatnik says. “Downtown Dublin is still very new to a lot of people, the pedestrian bridge, all of our new restaurants and shops and the great things that we have to do here.”

Safety tips to remember

While this is certainly a spectacular event you won’t want to miss, there are important measures to ensure you can enjoy it safely.

One of the City’s biggest concerns is public safety. Traffic throughout the City is anticipated to be higher than usual the day of the event and motorists on the road will be encouraged to refrain from stopping along the roadways to watch the event.

With Dublin City Schools canceling classes for the day as well, choosing your viewing spot and getting there early will be essential.

The City is also encouraging those who choose to leave their homes to watch the eclipse to refrain from driving when possible and instead use the 150 miles of shared use paths in the area to walk, bike or scoot to their destination.

It is also important to have the proper eyewear when viewing this event.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology says eye protection is incredibly important when viewing these events. According to an article published by the academy last year, “staring at the sun for even a short time without wearing the right eye protection can damage your retina permanently. It can even cause blindness, called solar retinopathy.”

If you plan to watch the eclipse through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope, NASA says it is important to use a special-purpose solar filter as well.

There will be several places around Dublin to pick up a pair of safety glasses, including the library starting March 18 as well as Coffman and Riverside Crossing parks the day of the event. If you choose to go online to find a pair, be sure to check the American Astronomical Society’s list of approved protective eyewear.

Rachel Karas is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rkaras@cityscenmediagroup.com.

Sites and Settings

Here are some of the local businesses and organizations hosting events. For more listings, check out www.visitdublinohio.com.

City of Dublin

Our CupCakery

The Roosevelt Room

Dublin Toy Emporium

VASO

Dublin Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Did you know?

Although the U.S. recently experienced an annular eclipse last October, the last solar eclipse to pass through Ohio occurred in 1806, three years after Ohio officially became a state.

The next total eclipse expected in the U.S. will happen in 2044, but Ohio is not projected to be in the path until 2099.