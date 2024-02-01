City of Dublin: Health Care Innovation Happens Here

With all four major health systems, as well as health care services leader Cardinal Health, serving Dublin residents, our community has the finest health care options right in our neighborhood, earning the City an excellent reputation as a renowned health care hub.

Along with that, Dublin has also nurtured an entrepreneurial ecosystem that provides small businesses and early growth stage companies with opportunities and amenities to support their success. When these two areas combine, state-of-the-art medical technologies intersect with compassionate care to improve lives and change how care is delivered across the world, and it all starts in Dublin.

Personalized care by computer

DASI Simulations is transforming structural heart care with its initial product, PrecisionTAVI, that provides predictive modeling to help plan transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures. Its novel, artificial intelligence (AI) powered platform transforms routine imaging into automatic measurements and an interactive, predictable environment for medical professionals that helps avoid complications and improve outcomes.

“Our technology is reshaping how doctors approach surgery and medical interventions,” says Teri Sirset, co-founder and CEO, DASI Simulations. “We’re dedicated to transforming patient care, one groundbreaking innovation at a time.”PrecisionTAVI uses predictive modeling give physicians improved ability to predict whether a treatment will work or not. Physicians can visualize in 4D how different devices interact with the patient’s unique anatomy and get insights into complication risks, as well as plan future interventions.DASI co-founder and CEO Teri Sirset has a personal motivation for advancing structural heart care. “My father passed away at age 67 after two unsuccessful heart surgeries. There was something inside of me wanting to do this. It was like my dad was standing over my shoulder giving me executive courage,” she said.Sirset co-founded DASI with Lakshmi Dasi, PhD, in 2020. In May 2023, the company received FDA clearance for PrecisionTAVI, making it the first FDA-approved, predictive modeling tool for heart valve replacement procedures. Effective Jan. 1, 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services (CMS) has granted a reimbursement code for PrecisionTAVI."With our recent FDA clearance for PrecisionTAVI, our innovative technology has opened doors to a $40 billion addressable structural heart market,” said Dr. Dasi, co-founder and CTO. “Our strategic vision includes expansion into other areas of structural heart and beyond, solidifying our position as pioneers in the field. One surgery at a time, our technology helps avoid complications, repeated interventions and has the potential to save billions in unnecessary costs from preventable complications.”

Life without limitations

With so much to do and see, it’s easy to think of Bridge Park as a destination for restaurants, activities and events. You might not know it is also home to an innovative lab that creates upper limb prosthetics that allow people with limb loss to return to work, life and daily activities.

With the motto “Life Without Limitations,” Iceland-based Össur is renowned worldwide as a pioneer of advanced technology that combines robotics with orthopedic medicine. The company’s mission is to help people with limb differences improve their independence and mobility through innovative technologies in orthotics and prosthetics.

While Össur operates from locations around the world, they selected Dublin for its Össur Academy where it provides training and certification to providers to help ensure the best possible outcomes while also serving as a production and learning lab for living life with prosthetics.

Össur Academy Ohio in Dublin’s Bridge Park area offers training and certification to providers to help ensure the best possible user outcomes. The clinical team also provides innovative limb fabrication and a unique training environment to help patients use their prosthetics and regain independence.

“Most of those served by Össur Academy are post-trauma with some sort of damage or loss of limb to their hands or arms. They come to us to be fitted with a prosthesis during a one-week stay,” says Nathan Wagner, director of education at Össur Academy Ohio. “They start the week with a prototype and end the week with a finished, working prosthesis that they can wear and integrate into their daily life.”

Photo courtesy of Ossur Bridge Park amenities

The Bridge Park location includes a training center, a fabrication lab where the prosthetics are created and tailored, a mock studio apartment where users can practice home-related tasks such as cooking or housekeeping, and a game room to practice participation in leisure-type activities. The area also offers hotels and amenities for Össur guests who are staying in the area for a week as they are training or learning to use their prosthetic.

Combining innovative techniques with a personalized touch is key to Össur’s brand of care.

“Being here at our facility gets you time where you really get to know the individual, their needs and what their goals are. We really know them on a different level than you could ever achieve if you were just seeing them in that office environment,” Wagner says.

“It’s just always so rewarding to see the person be able to return to activities that were so important to them,” says Lynsay Emmrich, OTR/L, product manager at Össur.

Health care warriors by your side

As beneficial as health care technology is, personal connections between patients and providers also impact improved outcomes and well-being. Quantum Health balances both areas by using technology and data to create predictive and personalized health care experiences to make care simpler and more effective. Quantum Health is celebrating its 25-year anniversary in 2024.

As a third-party administrator, Quantum Health works with health plan brokers and self-insured employers to better manage their benefits programs through digital platforms that optimize use and personalize the health care experience. Through its health care navigation platform, the organization helps more than 3 million members and more than 500 employer clients achieve consistent cost savings and helps employees lead healthier, more productive lives.

Powered by propriety technology and software, Quantum Health’s team of care coordinators, called Healthcare Warriors, connect with millions of members and their providers to navigate patients through their care journey to maximize health outcomes.

Photo courtesy of Quantum Health Quantum Health Pelotonia

Quantum Health’s care coordination teams include member services, nurses and claims specialists. They share expertise, information, empathy and resources needed to guide health care journeys and solve problems.

“At Quantum Health our teams are all about caring for our members and taking on the hard stuff. To do this, we actively leverage a technology stack of data insights and information, combined with the empathy and expertise of our Warriors, to streamline and create efficiencies in the health care experience,” says Kristen Wheeler, senior vice president of Member Engagement at Quantum Health.

Quantum Health platform links employees, employers and providers for early intervention to maximize impact.

By integrating technology, data feeds, clinical expertise and provider engagement to address members’ needs and course of treatment in real time, Quantum Health guides employees as crucial decisions about their care are made and they receive the most appropriate, cost-effective care and unparalleled support all along the way. Results include a better overall experience, improved behaviors, enhanced clinical outcomes and cost savings.

In 2023, Quantum Health was honored with its third consecutive MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Healthcare Navigation Solution.

The company is also widely recognized as an outstanding employer. More than 2,100 employees work at Quantum Health’s office in Dublin.

The company has been named to the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care list, earned the Great Place to Work Certified distinction and was named the 2022 Best Place to Work in Central Ohio by Columbus Business First for the 16th year.

Dublin at the Forefront of Innovation

The heartbeat of health care is strong in our community! Dublin boasts a dynamic landscape that combines leading health care institutions with businesses dedicated to redefining the health care experience. Whether it is the personal touch of compassionate care or the breaking innovations in computerized medicine, groundbreaking advancements that shape the future of health care delivery happen here in Dublin.

Aisling Babbitt is the deputy director of Communications & Marketing for the City of Dublin.