Dublin City Manager Megan O’Callaghan shares her story and her goals

If you’ve been to Dublin, then chances are you have walked on the pedestrian and bike bridge known as the Dublin Link.

Stretching more than 760 feet across the Scioto River, this bridge connects the historic side of Dublin with Bridge Park and is not only a unique feature for the Dublin community, but also the first of its kind in the world.

This unique and innovative project was completed with the help and support of the City of Dublin’s new City Manager Megan O’Callaghan.

O’Callaghan, who stepped into her new role on Oct. 1, is no stranger to the community. She has lived in the Dublin area for more than 20 years and served the community since 2014, working in several different capacities during that time.

Although she now serves as the chief administrative and law enforcement officer for the city, O’Callaghan has long been on the public service path.

Always serving the people

Growing up 40 minutes north of Dayton in Sidney, Ohio, O’Callaghan eventually moved to Columbus, where she attended The Ohio State University.

There she earned a bachelor of science in civil engineering and went on to work for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for several years as an engineer working on transportation projects.

Although she enjoyed her work, she wanted to broaden her knowledge and do more for her community, and decided to go back to school for an advanced degree.

O’Callaghan began taking evening classes at Capital University Law School while working full-

time at ODOT and, over the course of four years, earned her law degree graduating magna cum laude.

With additional knowledge and experiences under her belt, O’Callaghan took on a new role in local government as the deputy director of the City of Columbus Department of Public Service for four years before returning to ODOT as deputy director responsible for statewide construction and contracts.

As the 2010s approached, O’Callaghan had fallen in love with Dublin after living in the area for almost 10 years. So, in 2014, when she heard about a job opening with the city, she jumped at the opportunity.

Over the next few years, O’Callaghan held several positions, including deputy city manager, chief finance and development officer, chief operating officer, and director of public works. She is committed to innovation and technology, including leading the popular GoDublin customer service app and the SnowGo system that provides residents with real-time snow removal information.

Loving the city and its people

Though she served various roles and departments with the City of Dublin, O’Callaghan says one similar thread tied all her roles together: the joy and commitment her coworkers brought to their jobs.

“They have a passion for service. They are dedicated to providing top-notch customer service and making Dublin a world-class city,” O’Callaghan says. “There's definitely a culture of excellence throughout the team, and the entire team works hard each and every day to live up to that culture of excellence.”

O’Callaghan says that drive impacts the community by providing opportunities for residents, businesses and visitors, but also by creating a safe and welcoming environment for all.

She has even experienced this firsthand as she has watched her daughter and son grow up in Dublin. Melanie, who is in fourth grade, and Jack, who is in first grade, both attend Wyandot Elementary School and are involved in their community, too, through sports and other activities.

Her family has always enjoyed attending community events, riding bikes around the various Dublin parks and frequenting the city’s North Pool near their home.

To O’Callaghan, what makes Dublin the perfect place is how it is a caring and engaged community that also balances honoring its past while constantly striving for improvement through innovation.

“We’re very proud of our traditions and our history,” O’Callaghan says. “But we’re also recognized as a visionary community that advances big ideas and projects, all with the goal of enhancing the quality of life for our residents and also ensuring our economic and environmental sustainability.”

Looking to the future

O’Callaghan says she is honored to be chosen by Dublin City Council as the sixth city manager of Dublin and is excited to continue working with its dedicated and insightful members.

“They're here to serve our residents, and they really care about the community,” O’Callaghan says. “And that's very important and their work truly shows they do a great job. They're visionary. They're willing to make bold decisions and they have the best interests of our residents in mind.”

O’Callaghan is moving forward guided by the city’s new strategic framework – adopted by the council last year – which has countless goals related to the city’s economic, fiscal and environmental stewardship as well as the physical, mental, social and emotional well-being of its people.

Over the next year, O’Callaghan says there will be several important planning initiatives conducted around the city, including a community plan update, economic development strategic plan update, parks and recreation plan guide, a speed management program and a Dublin area housing study, that will help inform future changes as well.

As city manager, O’Callaghan is responsible for the day-to-day operations for the city and also reports to and is an adviser for the council as they make decisions regarding finances and future needs for the city.

O’Callaghan believes she also brings a lot of unique experience and perspective to her new position as a professional engineer and attorney and with state and local government experience.

She hopes to use her understanding of state and federal funding opportunities, as well as the relationships she has built over the years to help advance the city.

With all the things she will be taking on in her new role, O’Callaghan says the thing she is most excited for is the opportunity to connect with and serve her community even more.

“I really have a passion for local government. And I think it’s an amazing opportunity to get to serve the community in which I live and in which my kids get to go to school,” O’Callaghan says. “I’m a people person. I really enjoy engaging with our residents and community partners. I enjoy helping people (and) bringing people together. Dublin is a remarkable city and together we will make it even better.”

