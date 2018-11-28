City manager and local business owner talk diversity

× Expand Robb McCormick Photography www.robbmccormick.com

Thanks to technology, we now have the ability to instantly communicate with people thousands of miles away or travel to another country within mere hours. This level of connectivity has greatly influenced the importance of learning about and understanding other cultures.

The City of Dublin understands the benefits of creating, sustaining and strengthening empathy for multiple cultures through educational festivals and events; because if people can accept others, diversity can flourish.

Growth in Diversity

Dana McDaniel talks with a resident at a recent City Manager Talk in the Park.

According to a 2017 U.S. Census Bureau report, the Asian population within Dublin is now at 17 percent, a significant increase since 2000, when it stood at 7.4 percent.

Dublin City Manager Dana McDaniel says a possible reason for this growth is the dynamic businesses within Dublin and the strength of the Dublin City School District.

“We have many technology-orientated, science-oriented (businesses) and that can attract a lot of talent and skills, and that brings a lot of people here,” he says. “We have one of the best school systems in the state and I think that attracts a lot of people here. … Cultural diversity is just a way of life because, in our Dublin City Schools, there are over 70 different languages. That’s significant and really reflects how diverse we’re becoming.”

Apart from English, some of the top languages spoken in Dublin are Hindi, Mandarin Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Spanish.

In August 2018, McDaniel was recognized by the Asian-American Commerce Group as Government Leader of the Year; an award presented to a government employee for helping the Asian and Asian-American community within Ohio succeed.

“It was very, very humbling to get recognized,” he says. “I appreciate the personal recognition, but it’s really more of a reflection on the community than it is of me.”

McDaniel says, through the years, he and the City have realized the importance of recognizing people of all backgrounds.

“I think it’s just important that when there is such a culturally diverse community, which we are becoming, that we understand each other’s cultures and celebrate each other’s cultures,” he says. “We’ve done things like the B.R.E.A.D! Festival … and I really applauded the Dublin Arts Council for developing that. We are always trying to increase awareness and recognize those opportunities to celebrate (other cultures).”

A Powerful Voice

Purba Majumder is a well-known figure in Dublin. She created a successful locally based software development company called Cybervation, Inc.; she founded the non-profit CoolTechGirls, which encourages girls to study computers, science and technology; she spoke at the Dublin TEDxInnovation in July 2018 about increasing equality in the workplace; and she was recognized by the 20 Outstanding Women group in 2014.

Purba Majumder speaking at the 2018 TEDxInnovations in Dublin. Her topic focused on solutions to increase the number of women represented in STEM-related fields because, according to Majumder’s research, only 24 percent of the industry consists of women. Her video can be found on the YouTube page TEDx Talks.

Born and raised in Kolkata, India, the capital of India’s West Bengal state known for its multiculturalism, Majumder has lived in Dublin for more than 12 years, and recognizes the importance of diversity within a community.

“When you have a diverse group of people, then you tend to have a very well-thought-out plan of action because everybody is acting on their own experience and providing value to this common goal,” she says. “Thus, diversity is good for the economy, and I think that’s how it works in Dublin.”

Majumder says people with different racial or ethnic backgrounds typically have different experiences and insights, and by allowing everyone to have a voice it makes for a strong community.

“If the people are happy, and if the people are contributing because they are in an inclusive environment and they are all trying to help the city, then it is a win-win for everybody,” she says. “It’s really a privilege (to live in Dublin) and we’re just really thankful to be here where it’s so diverse and inclusive. And we have a voice; we are being a part of the community, we’re able to exchange our ideas and all that, which is wonderful.”

Purba Majumder’s daughter dances Odissi, an ancient Indian classical dance form that originated from the eastern coastal state of Odisha, at the 2017 Dublin B.R.E.A.D. Festival.

Dublin celebrates its multicultural community through a variety of events, and one that has gained a lot of traction in just three years is the B.R.E.A.D! Festival. Mujumder’s daughter performed the dance Odissi at B.R.E.A.D!, and she says it’s exciting and important to have a platform for not only the vibrant Indian dance form but all multicultural traditions.

“We tend to become much more open-minded when we’re exposed to all these different types of racial and ethnic groups,” Majumder says. “Once you have that exposure, when you get to know people better, we don’t have the biases.”

She says she’s happy to raise her family in Dublin where discrimination is low, and that she believes Dublin is constantly moving forward.

“People who are coming in (to Dublin) look at it and say, ‘Wow, there is so much diversity, and I just want to be here,’” she says. “The city is really forward-thinking and they know that if they embrace all the different cultures and provide this safe place for all the different people, then it’s going to be good for everybody.”

For Dublin to continue the growth of diversity within the community, McDaniel says the city hopes to globally operate even more.

“Local governments really don’t operate on a regional scale anymore, they operate on a global scale,” McDaniel says. “A city like Dublin, our businesses are global businesses. This really opens up pathways to other cultures and other platforms and other countries and help carry on those cultural traditions.”

Currently, with the assistance of the Dublin Friendship Association, the City has a relationship with Dublin, Ireland; which was officiated at the 30th Dublin Irish Festival, and Mashiko, Japan; which began through a Dublin traditional Japanese taiko drumming group and evolved into an economic relationship with the town.

“We have this saying that Dublin is Home, and I think we really try to provide a welcoming environment where our residents and businesses can thrive,” says McDaniel. “Quality of life, quality of education, quality of business environment, quality service and good democracy is where people want to live. We have to stay on top of those things and make sure we’re doing all of them the best we can.”

Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.