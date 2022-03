Dublin Life Calendar | April/May 2022

April 1

Sales Connection Breakfast Series: Scaling up with Jim Wasserstrom

7:30-9 a.m.

Dublin Chamber of Commerce, 129 S. High St.

www.dublinchamber.org

April 3

French Macaron Baking Class

Noon-3 p.m.

Our CupCakery, 54 S. High St.

www.ourcupcakery.com

April 6-9

Dublin Coffman Theatre presents Oklahoma!

Dublin Coffman High School, 6780 Coffman Rd.

asnrules.wixsite.com/dublincoffmantheatre

April 9

Dublin Kiwanis Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast

9 a.m.

Coffman Park Pavilion, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublin-oh.kiwanisone.org

April 9

Geocoin Release Party

1-4 p.m.

Dublin Arts Council, 7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

April 12

Work in Dublin Job and Internship Fair

11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dublin Scioto High School, 4000 Hard Rd.

www.dublinchamber.org

April 12, May 17

Dublin Off the Clock

5-6:30 p.m.

Riverside Bank of Dublin, 555 Metro Pl. N., Ste. 200

www.dublinchamber.org

April 22

Laugh & Luck Reversal Raffle

6-9:30 p.m.

Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center, 100 Green Meadows Dr. S., Lewis Center

www.dublinchamber.org

April 26-June 2

Collage: The Art of Recycling

1-4 p.m.

Dublin Arts Council, 7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

April 27-29

Dublin Jerome Theatre presents The Frogs: A Modern Adaptation

7 p.m.

Dublin Jerome Center for the Performing Arts, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

April 28-May 7

Evolution Theatre Company presents The Musical of Musicals, The Musical

Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater

April 29-May 1

Dublin Scioto Theatre presents Legally Blonde: The Musical

Dublin Scioto High School, 4000 Hard Rd.

www.dublinsciototheatre.org

April 30

PanCAN PurpleStride

9 a.m.

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.pancan.org

April 30

Prescription Drug Take Back

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Justice Center, 6565 Commerce Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

May 1, June 12

Coffman Homestead Open House

1-3 p.m.

Fletcher Coffman Homestead, 5600 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiohistory.org

May 4

Leadercast – The One Thing

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Brick House Blue Headquarters, 6605 Longshore St., Ste. 240

www.dublinchamber.org

May 7-Sept. 25

The Dublin Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon

Bridge Park, 6504 Riverside Dr.

www.bridgepark.com

May 7

Community Service Day

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinchamber.org

May 7-8

OMS Lacrosse Tournament

Dublin Scioto High School, 4000 Hard Rd.and Emerald Fields,

4040 Wyandotte Woods Blvd.

www.sciotolacrosse.com

May 18

Women in Business Luncheon

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Club at Tartan Fields, 8070 Tartan Fields Dr.

www.dublinchamber.org

May 19

2FGR Run for Down Syndrome

7 p.m.

Coffman Park, 6631 Commerce Pkwy.

www.facebook.com/2FGRDublin

May 26

FORE! Miler presented by OhioHealth

7 p.m.

Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr.

www.foremiler.com

May 30

Dublin City Schools Graduations

The Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr., Columbus

Dublin Jerome – 1:30 p.m.

Dublin Scioto – 4:30 p.m.

Dublin Coffman – 7:30 p.m.

May 30

Memorial Day

11 a.m.

Dublin Cemetery, 83 W. Bridge St.

www.dublinveterans.com

May 30-June 5

The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr.

www.thememorialtournament.com

Shutterbugs:

Send photos of life in Dublin to editor@cityscenemediagroup.com for a chance to be featured in our August/September issue!

Deadline is May 31

Send up to 10 photos of people, pets, places or events for consideration.

Best of the ’Bus

Vote through April 15

www.cityscenecolumbus.com