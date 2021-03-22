Calendar | Dublin Life | April/May 2021

APRIL 3

Powell Animal Welfare Society Adoption Event

10 a.m.-noon

Mutts & Co., 7549 Sawmill Rd.

www.powellpaws.org

APRIL 10

DublinWorks! Student Job Fair

9 a.m.-noon

Virtual

www.dublinchamber.org

APRIL 17-18

Nike Soccer Girls Weekend

Dublin parks

www.clubohiochallengecup.com

APRIL 24-25

Nike Soccer Boys Weekend

Dublin parks

www.clubohiochallengecup.com

MAY 1-SEPT. 25

The Dublin Market

9 a.m.-noon

Bridge Park, 6650 Longshore St.

www.thedublinmarket.com

Some of our local favorites

Ridiculously Good Salsa

Split Rail Nursery

The Crazy Cucumber

CombsBee Farm

MAY 1

Community Service Day 2021

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

6165 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinchamber.org

MAY 9-SEPT. 12

Coffman Homestead Open House

1-3 p.m.

Fletcher Coffman Homestead, 5600 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiohistory.org

MAY 22-23

US Club Soccer State Club

SportsOhio, 6314 Cosgray Rd.

www.usclubsoccer.org

Design Print

MAY 27

FORE! Miler presented by OhioHealth

7 p.m.

Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr.

Virtual option also available

www.foremiler.com

MAY 28-30

Wayne Williams Memorial Baseball Tournament

Avery Park, 7501 Avery Park

www.waynewilliamsmemorialtournament.com

MAY 28-30

Starburst Soccer Spectacular

Darree Park, 6285 Cosgray Rd.

www.netresultstournaments.com

MAY 30

Dublin City Schools graduations

The Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Dublin Scioto – 1:30 p.m.

Dublin Coffman – 4:30 p.m.

Dublin Jerome – 7:30 p.m.

MAY 31

City of Dublin’s Memorial Day Ceremony

11 a.m.

Harry How Getty Images The 2021 Memorial Tournament Honoree Nick Price

MAY 31-JUNE 6

The Memorial Tournament

Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr.

www.thememorialtournament.com

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

THROUGH APRIL 16

Lightning Sprites

APRIL 27-JUNE 7

Aida Garrity: Dublin Golfscapes

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater

APRIL 16-17

How To Be A Trainer

7 p.m.

Virtual and in person

MAY 26-28

Toddler Theater – Baby Polar Bear and the Mean Germ

11 a.m.

Coffman Amphitheater

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

APRIL 10

Workouts for Wildlife featuring Penguins at Safari Golf Club

9 a.m.

MAY 9

Mother’s Day at The Zoo

9 a.m.-5 p.m.