Calendar | Dublin Life | April/May 2021

APRIL 3
Powell Animal Welfare Society Adoption Event
10 a.m.-noon
Mutts & Co., 7549 Sawmill Rd.
APRIL 10
DublinWorks! Student Job Fair
9 a.m.-noon
Virtual
APRIL 17-18
Nike Soccer Girls Weekend
Dublin parks
APRIL 24-25
Nike Soccer Boys Weekend
Dublin parks
MAY 1-SEPT. 25
The Dublin Market
9 a.m.-noon
Bridge Park, 6650 Longshore St.
Some of our local favorites
- Ridiculously Good Salsa
- Split Rail Nursery
- The Crazy Cucumber
- CombsBee Farm
MAY 1
Community Service Day 2021
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
6165 Emerald Pkwy.
MAY 9-SEPT. 12
Coffman Homestead Open House
1-3 p.m.
Fletcher Coffman Homestead, 5600 Emerald Pkwy.
MAY 22-23
US Club Soccer State Club
SportsOhio, 6314 Cosgray Rd.
MAY 27
FORE! Miler presented by OhioHealth
7 p.m.
Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr.
Virtual option also available
MAY 28-30
Wayne Williams Memorial Baseball Tournament
Avery Park, 7501 Avery Park
www.waynewilliamsmemorialtournament.com
MAY 28-30
Starburst Soccer Spectacular
Darree Park, 6285 Cosgray Rd.
MAY 30
Dublin City Schools graduations
The Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
- Dublin Scioto – 1:30 p.m.
- Dublin Coffman – 4:30 p.m.
- Dublin Jerome – 7:30 p.m.
MAY 31
City of Dublin’s Memorial Day Ceremony
11 a.m.
The 2021 Memorial Tournament Honoree Nick Price
MAY 31-JUNE 6
The Memorial Tournament
Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr.
Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
THROUGH APRIL 16
Lightning Sprites
APRIL 27-JUNE 7
Aida Garrity: Dublin Golfscapes
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Abbey Theater of Dublin
5600 Post Rd.
www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater
APRIL 16-17
How To Be A Trainer
7 p.m.
Virtual and in person
MAY 26-28
Toddler Theater – Baby Polar Bear and the Mean Germ
11 a.m.
Coffman Amphitheater
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 Powell Rd., Powell
APRIL 10
Workouts for Wildlife featuring Penguins at Safari Golf Club
9 a.m.
MAY 9
Mother’s Day at The Zoo
9 a.m.-5 p.m.