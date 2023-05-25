Dublin Life Calendar| June/July 2023

May 29-June 4

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Muirfield Village Golf Club

5750 Memorial Dr.

www.thememorialtournament.com

Through Sept.

Dublin Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon

Bridge Park

www.thedublinmarket.com

June 8, July 13

North Market Night Market

Second Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.

Bridge Park

6750 Longshore St.

www.northmarket.org

June 9, July 7

Friday Night Jazz presented by Market Bar

8-10 p.m.

Bridge Park

6750 Longshore St.

www.northmarket.org

June 13-July 21

Nicholas Hill: The Pandemic Portraits

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

June 17

Global Water Dances in Dublin

10-11 a.m.

Dublin’s Riverside Crossing Park Plaza

6635 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

June 24

Rainbow Dublin Community Pride

noon-3 p.m.

Riverside Crossing Park

6635 Riverside Dr.

www.rainbowdublinoh.org

June 19

Juneteenth Bridge Lighting

Evening

The Dublin Link will glow red, white, blue, green and yellow to represent both the American and Pan-African flags.

June 22

Dublin Charity Cup Awards Ceremony

10 a.m.-noon

Dublin Chamber of Commerce

129 S. High St.

www.dublinchamber.org

July 4

City of Dublin’s Independence Day Celebrations

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Sherm Sheldon Fishing Derby

8 a.m.

Avery Park

7401 Avery Rd.

Parade

11 a.m.

Historic Dublin

Evening Celebration

4:30 p.m.

Dublin Coffman High School

6780 Coffman Rd.

Fireworks

9:50 p.m.

Dublin Coffman High School

6780 Coffman Rd.

July 10

Golf 4 THE Cure

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Country Club at Muirfield Village

8715 Muirfield Dr.

www.dublinchamber.org

July 20-22

Arthritis Car Show & Cruise-In

Metro Center Business Park

555 Metro Pl. N.

www.visitdublinohio.com

SAVE THE DATE

Aug. 4-6

Dublin Irish Festival

Get your fill of Irish food, music and more at this annual festival

Aug. 27-Oct. 8

Sundays at Scioto “Live & Local”

Bring family and friends to enjoy this music series throughout the fall.