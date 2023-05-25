Dublin Life Calendar| June/July 2023

May 29-June 4
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Muirfield Village Golf Club
5750 Memorial Dr.
Through Sept.
Dublin Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon
Bridge Park
June 8, July 13
North Market Night Market
Second Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.
Bridge Park
6750 Longshore St.
June 9, July 7
Friday Night Jazz presented by Market Bar
8-10 p.m.
Bridge Park
6750 Longshore St.
June 13-July 21
Nicholas Hill: The Pandemic Portraits
Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
June 17
Global Water Dances in Dublin
10-11 a.m.
Dublin’s Riverside Crossing Park Plaza
6635 Riverside Dr.
June 24
Rainbow Dublin Community Pride
noon-3 p.m.
Riverside Crossing Park
6635 Riverside Dr.
June 19
Juneteenth Bridge Lighting
Evening
The Dublin Link will glow red, white, blue, green and yellow to represent both the American and Pan-African flags.
June 22
Dublin Charity Cup Awards Ceremony
10 a.m.-noon
Dublin Chamber of Commerce
129 S. High St.
July 4
City of Dublin’s Independence Day Celebrations
Sherm Sheldon Fishing Derby
8 a.m.
Avery Park
7401 Avery Rd.
Parade
11 a.m.
Historic Dublin
Evening Celebration
4:30 p.m.
Dublin Coffman High School
6780 Coffman Rd.
Fireworks
9:50 p.m.
Dublin Coffman High School
6780 Coffman Rd.
July 10
Golf 4 THE Cure
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Country Club at Muirfield Village
8715 Muirfield Dr.
July 20-22
Arthritis Car Show & Cruise-In
Metro Center Business Park
555 Metro Pl. N.
SAVE THE DATE
Aug. 4-6
Dublin Irish Festival
Get your fill of Irish food, music and more at this annual festival
Aug. 27-Oct. 8
Sundays at Scioto “Live & Local”
Bring family and friends to enjoy this music series throughout the fall.