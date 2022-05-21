Dublin Life Calendar | June/July 2022

Saturdays through Sept. 24
Dublin Market at Bridge Park
9 a.m.-noon
Bridge Park
6741 Longshore St.
Through June 5
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr.
June 2-12
Original Productions Theatre and Abbey Theater of Dublin present Voice of the Net
Abbey Theater of Dublin
5600 Post Rd.
June 3
Sales Connection Breakfast Series with Ed Porter of Blue Chip CRO
7:30-9 a.m.
Dublin Chamber of Commerce
129 S. High St.
June 3-4
Fore!Fest
5-10 p.m.
Bridge Park
6734 Riverside Dr.
June 4
Children’s Business Fair
10 a.m.-noon
Acton Academy Columbus
6543 Commerce Pkwy., Ste. E
June 4-5
Buckeye Bash
Darree Fields
6259 Cosgray Rd.
June 10
Historic Dublin Happy Hour Walking Tour
5 p.m.
June 12, July 10
Coffman Homestead Open House
1-3 p.m.
Coffman Homestead
6659 Emerald Pkwy.
June 14
Art Quilt Alliance: Thread of a Poem
10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
June 16-17
2022 Dublin Chamber Corporate Charity Cup
June 16: 4-8 p.m., Scene75, 5033 Tuttle Crossing Blvd.
June 17: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.
June 17
Family Night Splash Bash
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Dublin Community Pool North
5660 Dublinshire Dr.
June 18
Historic Dublin Walking Tour
10 a.m.
June 23-July 2
Evolution Theatre Company presents Birds of a Feather
Abbey Theater of Dublin
5600 Post Rd.
June 25
Central Ohio Take Steps
10 a.m.
Dublin Coffman Park
5200 Emerald Pkwy.
www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org
July 4
Independence Day Celebration
Sherm Sheldon Fishing Derby
8 a.m.
Avery Park Pond, 7402 Avery Rd.
Independence Day Parade
11 a.m.
Downtown Dublin
Evening Celebration and Fireworks
Dublin Coffman High School, 6780 Coffman Rd.
4:30 p.m., Gates Open
9:50 p.m., Fireworks
July 14-17
Abbey Theater of Dublin presents The Wind in the Willows
Coffman Park Amphitheater
5600 Post Road
July 15-17
Otterbein Playwrights Collective
Abbey Theater of Dublin
5600 Post Rd.
July 16, 17
Columbus Black Theatre Festival
Abbey Theater of Dublin
5600 Post Rd.
July 21-30
Evolution Theatre Company presents Gently Down the Stream
Abbey Theater of Dublin
5600 Post Rd.
July 22-24
Celine Wyatt Memorial Softball Tournament
July 29-31
Buckeye Classic
Darree Fields Park
6259 Cosgray Rd.
July 29
Shamrock Splash Carnival
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Dublin Community Pool South
6363 Woerner Temple Rd.
July 30
Duck Race
Noon
Riverside Crossing Park
6625 Riverside Dr.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 W. Powell Rd.
June 8
Blood Drive
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
June 18
Zoofari 2022 presented by Fifth Third Bank
7-11 p.m.
June 20
River Day at Zoombezi Bay
10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
June 23
The World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Zoombezi Bay
9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
Zoombezi Bay Summer Night featuring Dive-In Movies
5-10 p.m.
July 23-31
Christmas In July
10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.