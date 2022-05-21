Dublin Life Calendar | June/July 2022

Saturdays through Sept. 24

Dublin Market at Bridge Park

9 a.m.-noon

Bridge Park

6741 Longshore St.

www.bridgepark.com

Through June 5

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr.

www.thememorialtournament.com

June 2-12

Original Productions Theatre and Abbey Theater of Dublin present Voice of the Net

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

June 3

Sales Connection Breakfast Series with Ed Porter of Blue Chip CRO

7:30-9 a.m.

Dublin Chamber of Commerce

129 S. High St.

www.dublinchamber.org

June 3-4

Fore!Fest

5-10 p.m.

Bridge Park

6734 Riverside Dr.

www.bridgepark.com

June 4

Children’s Business Fair

10 a.m.-noon

Acton Academy Columbus

6543 Commerce Pkwy., Ste. E

www.dublinchamber.org

June 4-5

Buckeye Bash

Darree Fields

6259 Cosgray Rd.

www.flyingk9s.org

June 10

Historic Dublin Happy Hour Walking Tour

5 p.m.

www.​​dublinohiohistory.org

June 12, July 10

Coffman Homestead Open House

1-3 p.m.

Coffman Homestead

6659 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiohistory.org

June 14

Art Quilt Alliance: Thread of a Poem

10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

June 16-17

2022 Dublin Chamber Corporate Charity Cup

June 16: 4-8 p.m., Scene75, 5033 Tuttle Crossing Blvd.

June 17: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.

www.dublinchamber.org

June 17

Family Night Splash Bash

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Dublin Community Pool North

5660 Dublinshire Dr.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

June 18

Historic Dublin Walking Tour

10 a.m.

www.dublinohiohistory.org

June 23-July 2

Evolution Theatre Company presents Birds of a Feather

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.evolutiontheatre.org

June 25

Central Ohio Take Steps

10 a.m.

Dublin Coffman Park

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org

July 4

Independence Day Celebration

Sherm Sheldon Fishing Derby

8 a.m.

Avery Park Pond, 7402 Avery Rd.

Independence Day Parade

11 a.m.

Downtown Dublin

Evening Celebration and Fireworks

Dublin Coffman High School, 6780 Coffman Rd.

4:30 p.m., Gates Open

9:50 p.m., Fireworks

www.dublinohiousa.gov

July 14-17

Abbey Theater of Dublin presents The Wind in the Willows

Coffman Park Amphitheater

5600 Post Road

www.dublinohiousa.gov

July 15-17

Otterbein Playwrights Collective

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

July 16, 17

Columbus Black Theatre Festival

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.mine4godproductions.com

July 21-30

Evolution Theatre Company presents Gently Down the Stream

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.evolutiontheatre.org

July 22-24

Celine Wyatt Memorial Softball Tournament

www.usssa.com

July 29-31

Buckeye Classic

Darree Fields Park

6259 Cosgray Rd.

www.buckeyeclassic.org

July 29

Shamrock Splash Carnival

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Dublin Community Pool South

6363 Woerner Temple Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

July 30

Duck Race

Noon

Riverside Crossing Park

6625 Riverside Dr.

give.nationwidechildrens.org

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.columbuszoo.org

June 8

Blood Drive

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

June 18

Zoofari 2022 presented by Fifth Third Bank

7-11 p.m.

June 20

River Day at Zoombezi Bay

10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

June 23

The World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Zoombezi Bay

9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Zoombezi Bay Summer Night featuring Dive-In Movies

5-10 p.m.

July 23-31

Christmas In July

10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.