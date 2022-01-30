Dublin Life Calendar | February/March 2022

THROUGH FEB. 25

Dublin Arts Council presents emerging: an exhibition of student artwork

Dublin Arts Council, 7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

FEB. 4, MARCH 4

Sales Connection Breakfast Series

7:30-9 a.m.

The Club at Corazon, 7155 Corazon Dr.

www.dublinchamber.org

FEB. 10-13 AND 16-19

Abbey Theater presents The Duchess Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd. and online

www.dublinohiousa.gov

FEB. 11

Lunch ’n Learn with Golden Reserve

Noon

Golden Reserve, 270 Bradenton Ave.

www.goldenreserve.com

FEB. 26

Dublin Coffman Drama Club’s

24 Hour Show Take 2

Dublin Coffman High School, 6780 Coffman Rd.

www.dublincoffmantheatre.org

FEB. 17-20

Winter Scrapbook Escape

Hilton Garden Inn Columbus/Dublin, 500 Metro Pl. N.

www.happeningnext.com

FEB. 23

Multi-Chamber Business Expo & After Hours

4-6:30 p.m.

Scene75 Entertainment Center, 5033 Tuttle Crossing Blvd.

www.dublinchamber.org

FEB. 25-27

Dublin Scioto Theatre presents SpongeBob the Musical

Dublin Scioto High School, 4000 Hard Rd.

www.dublinsciototheatre.org

MARCH 10

State of the City

Location TBD

www.dublinohiousa.gov

MARCH 11

Riverside Celebration

Riverside Crossing Park, 6635 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

St. Patrick’s Day

March 12

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Pancake Breakfast

7:30-11 a.m.

Sells Middle School, 150 W. Bridge St.

Inflation Celebration

9:30 a.m.

Graeter’s Ice Cream, 6255 Frantz Rd.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

11 a.m.

Historic Dublin, 1 W. Bridge St.

Keiko and Yoshihiro (Yoshi) Hidaka have been selected as the 2022 Grand Leprechauns in recognition of their generosity and continuous efforts supporting numerous Dublin-based events and organizations.

MARCH 12-13

Abbey Theater presents The Claw

Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

MARCH 17-20

Dublin Jerome Drama Club presents

The Addams Family

Dublin Jerome Center for the Performing Arts,

8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

MARCH 17-20 AND 24-27

Abbey Theater presents Catspaw

Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

MARCH 23

Women in Business Luncheon

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Dublin Chamber of Commerce, 129 S. High St.

www.dublinchamber.org

MARCH 28-APRIL 1

Spring Break

Dublin City Schools

www.dublinschools.net

Shutterbugs! Send photos of life in Dublin to editor@cityscenemediagroup.com for a chance to be featured in our August/September issue!

Deadline is May 31 Send up to 10 photos of people, pets, places or events for consideration.