Dublin Life Calendar | February/March 2022

THROUGH FEB. 25
Dublin Arts Council presents emerging: an exhibition of student artwork
Dublin Arts Council, 7125 Riverside Dr.
FEB. 4, MARCH 4
Sales Connection Breakfast Series
7:30-9 a.m.
The Club at Corazon, 7155 Corazon Dr.
FEB. 10-13 AND 16-19
Abbey Theater presents The Duchess Abbey Theater of Dublin
5600 Post Rd. and online
FEB. 11
Lunch ’n Learn with Golden Reserve
Noon
Golden Reserve, 270 Bradenton Ave.
FEB. 26
Dublin Coffman Drama Club’s
24 Hour Show Take 2
Dublin Coffman High School, 6780 Coffman Rd.
FEB. 17-20
Winter Scrapbook Escape
Hilton Garden Inn Columbus/Dublin, 500 Metro Pl. N.
FEB. 23
Multi-Chamber Business Expo & After Hours
4-6:30 p.m.
Scene75 Entertainment Center, 5033 Tuttle Crossing Blvd.
FEB. 25-27
Dublin Scioto Theatre presents SpongeBob the Musical
Dublin Scioto High School, 4000 Hard Rd.
MARCH 10
State of the City
Location TBD
MARCH 11
Riverside Celebration
Riverside Crossing Park, 6635 Riverside Dr.
St. Patrick’s Day
March 12
Pancake Breakfast
7:30-11 a.m.
Sells Middle School, 150 W. Bridge St.
Inflation Celebration
9:30 a.m.
Graeter’s Ice Cream, 6255 Frantz Rd.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
11 a.m.
Historic Dublin, 1 W. Bridge St.
Courtesy of City of Dublin
Keiko and Yoshihiro (Yoshi) Hidaka have been selected as the 2022 Grand Leprechauns in recognition of their generosity and continuous efforts supporting numerous Dublin-based events and organizations.
MARCH 12-13
Abbey Theater presents The Claw
Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.
MARCH 17-20
Dublin Jerome Drama Club presents
The Addams Family
Dublin Jerome Center for the Performing Arts,
8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.
MARCH 17-20 AND 24-27
Abbey Theater presents Catspaw
Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.
MARCH 23
Women in Business Luncheon
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Dublin Chamber of Commerce, 129 S. High St.
MARCH 28-APRIL 1
Spring Break
Dublin City Schools
Shutterbugs! Send photos of life in Dublin to editor@cityscenemediagroup.com for a chance to be featured in our August/September issue!
Deadline is May 31 Send up to 10 photos of people, pets, places or events for consideration.