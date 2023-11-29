Dublin Life Calendar | December 2023/January 2024

Events in Dublin Ohio.

Every Thursday in December

North Market Happy Hour

3-7 p.m.

North Market

6750 Longshore St.

www.northmarket.org

Through Dec. 15

Chapa Sari The Story of Cotton Gallery

Tuesday-Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Second Saturday each month: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dublin Arts Center

7125 Riverside Dr.

​​www.dublinarts.org

Through Dec. 17

12 Days of Bridge Park

Bridge Park

Thursdays-Sundays, all day

www.bridgepark.com

Dec. 1-2

Dublin Dance Centre presents The Nutcracker

The Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Dec. 3

18th Annual Family Gingerbread House Workshop

Noon-1:30 p.m.

Our CupCakery

54 S. High St.

www.visitdublinohio.com

Dec. 4-23

12 Elves of Dublin Scavenger Hunt

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Historic Dublin

www.historicdublin.org

Dec. 5

Stain Glass Sugar Cookie Decorating

6-7:30 p.m.

Our CupCakery

54 S. High St.

www.visitdublinohio.com

Dec. 7

Trivia Night at North Market Bridge Park

6-8 p.m.

North Market Bridge Park

6750 Longshore St.

www.bridgepark.com

Dec. 8-17

The Abbey Theater presents Elf Jr.

Dec. 8, 9, 14-16; 7 p.m.

Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17; 2 p.m.

The Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Dec. 8

Sales Connection Breakfast Series

8:30-9:30 a.m.

Dublin Chamber of Commerce

129 S. High St.

​​www.dublinchamber.org

Dec. 10

Dublin Holiday Market

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dublin Community Recreation Center

5600 Post Rd.

www.visitdublinohio.com

Dec. 10

ProMusica Community Concert

2-3 p.m.

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Dublin Branch

75 N. High St.

www.promusicacolumbus.org

Dec. 16

Drug Take Back

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dublin Justice Center

6565 Commerce Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Dec. 21-Jan. 3

No School – Winter Break

Dublin City Schools

5175 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinschools.net

Jan. 15

No School – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Dublin City Schools

5175 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinschools.net