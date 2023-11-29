Dublin Life Calendar | December 2023/January 2024

Every Thursday in December
North Market Happy Hour
3-7 p.m.
North Market
6750 Longshore St.
Through Dec. 15
Chapa Sari… The Story of Cotton Gallery
Tuesday-Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Second Saturday each month: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Dublin Arts Center
7125 Riverside Dr.
Through Dec. 17
12 Days of Bridge Park
Bridge Park
Thursdays-Sundays, all day
www.bridgepark.com
Dec. 1-2
Dublin Dance Centre presents The Nutcracker
The Abbey Theater of Dublin
5600 Post Rd.
Dec. 3
18th Annual Family Gingerbread House Workshop
Noon-1:30 p.m.
Our CupCakery
54 S. High St.
Dec. 4-23
12 Elves of Dublin Scavenger Hunt
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Historic Dublin
www.historicdublin.org
Dec. 5
Stain Glass Sugar Cookie Decorating
6-7:30 p.m.
Our CupCakery
54 S. High St.
Dec. 7
Trivia Night at North Market Bridge Park
6-8 p.m.
North Market Bridge Park
6750 Longshore St.
www.bridgepark.com
Dec. 8-17
The Abbey Theater presents Elf Jr.
Dec. 8, 9, 14-16; 7 p.m.
Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17; 2 p.m.
The Abbey Theater of Dublin
5600 Post Rd.
Dec. 8
Sales Connection Breakfast Series
8:30-9:30 a.m.
Dublin Chamber of Commerce
129 S. High St.
Dec. 10
Dublin Holiday Market
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Dublin Community Recreation Center
5600 Post Rd.
Dec. 10
ProMusica Community Concert
2-3 p.m.
Columbus Metropolitan Library – Dublin Branch
75 N. High St.
Dec. 16
Drug Take Back
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Dublin Justice Center
6565 Commerce Pkwy.
Dec. 21-Jan. 3
No School – Winter Break
Dublin City Schools
5175 Emerald Pkwy.
Jan. 15
No School – Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Dublin City Schools
5175 Emerald Pkwy.