Dublin Life Calendar | August/September 2023

Events in Dublin Ohio.

THROUGH SEPT. 30

The Dublin Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon

Bridge Park

6568 Longshore St.

www.thedublinmarket.com

THROUGH SEPT. 8

Elsie Sanchez: Behind the Surface

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

AUG. 4-6

Dublin Irish Festival

Friday 4 p.m.-midnight.

Saturday 11 a.m.-midnight

Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Coffman Park

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinirishfestival.org

AUG. 4, 11

JazZoo Concert Series

8 p.m.

Water’s Edge Events Park at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 Powell Rd.

www.columbuszoo.org

AUG. 9-13

Grease! presented by Abbey Theater

Aug. 9-11, 7 p.m.

Aug. 12-13, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

AUG. 12

JASCO Obon Festival

4-8 p.m.

Riverside Crossing Park

6635 Riverside Dr.

www.jascentralohio.org

AUG. 17, 23

Dublin City Schools First Day

Grades K-12: Aug. 17

Preschool: Aug. 23

www.dublinschools.net

AUG. 18-19

North Market Wine Fest

Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday 2-10 p.m.

North Market Bridge Park

6750 Longshore St.

www.northmarket.org

AUG. 18, SEPT. 1

Waterpark After Dark presented by Zoombezi Bay

8-11 p.m.

Zoombezi Bay Waterpark

4850 West Powell Rd.

www.zoombezibay.com

SUNDAYS AUG. 27-OCT. 8

Sundays at Scioto

5:30-7 p.m.

Scioto Park

7377 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

SEPT. 3

Dublin Classic Car Show

9 a.m.

Darby Street Lot

W. North Street

www.dublincarshow.com

SEPT. 10

Walk to Defeat ALS

11 a.m.

Coffman Park

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.alsohio.org

SEPT. 19

Taste of Dublin

5:30-8 p.m.

TBD

www.dublinchamber.org

SEPT. 24-25

Franklin County Community Days

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

SEPT. 24-26

Dublin United Champions Cup

Darree Fields

6259 Cosgray Rd.

www.dublinunitedchampionscup.com

SEPT. 30

Rwandan Fête

5-9:30 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.columbuszoo.org