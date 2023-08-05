Dublin Life Calendar | August/September 2023

THROUGH SEPT. 30
The Dublin Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon
Bridge Park
6568 Longshore St.
www.thedublinmarket.com
THROUGH SEPT. 8
Elsie Sanchez: Behind the Surface
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
AUG. 4-6
Dublin Irish Festival
Friday 4 p.m.-midnight.
Saturday 11 a.m.-midnight
Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Coffman Park
5600 Post Rd.
AUG. 4, 11
JazZoo Concert Series
8 p.m.
Water’s Edge Events Park at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 Powell Rd.
www.columbuszoo.org
AUG. 9-13
Grease! presented by Abbey Theater
Aug. 9-11, 7 p.m.
Aug. 12-13, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Abbey Theater of Dublin
5600 Post Rd.
AUG. 12
JASCO Obon Festival
4-8 p.m.
Riverside Crossing Park
6635 Riverside Dr.
www.jascentralohio.org
AUG. 17, 23
Dublin City Schools First Day
Grades K-12: Aug. 17
Preschool: Aug. 23
AUG. 18-19
North Market Wine Fest
Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday 2-10 p.m.
North Market Bridge Park
6750 Longshore St.
AUG. 18, SEPT. 1
Waterpark After Dark presented by Zoombezi Bay
8-11 p.m.
Zoombezi Bay Waterpark
4850 West Powell Rd.
www.zoombezibay.com
SUNDAYS AUG. 27-OCT. 8
Sundays at Scioto
5:30-7 p.m.
Scioto Park
7377 Riverside Dr.
SEPT. 3
Dublin Classic Car Show
9 a.m.
Darby Street Lot
W. North Street
SEPT. 10
Walk to Defeat ALS
11 a.m.
Coffman Park
5200 Emerald Pkwy.
SEPT. 19
Taste of Dublin
5:30-8 p.m.
TBD
SEPT. 24-25
Franklin County Community Days
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
SEPT. 24-26
Dublin United Champions Cup
Darree Fields
6259 Cosgray Rd.
www.dublinunitedchampionscup.com
SEPT. 30
Rwandan Fête
5-9:30 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 W. Powell Rd.