Dublin Life Calendar | August/September 2022

Aug. 5-7

Dublin Irish Festival

Coffman Park, 5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinirishfestival.org

Aug. 6-Sept. 24

The Dublin Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon

Bridge Park, 6504 Riverside Dr.

www.thedublinmarket.com

Aug. 11-21

Abbey Theater presents RENT: School Edition

Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater

Aug. 14

Obon Festival

4-8 p.m.

Riverside Crossing Park, 6635 Riverside Dr.

www.jas-co.org

Aug. 17

Dublin City Schools First Day

www.dublinschools.net

Aug. 18-20

Arthritis Foundation Classic Auto Show and Cruise-In

Metro Center Business Park, 555 Metro Place N.

www.arthritis.org

Aug. 20

Riverboxes: Bridge Unveiling

Noon-3 p.m.

Riverside Crossing Park, 6694 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Aug. 22

Dublin Chamber Golf Classic

10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Club at Tartan Fields, 8070 Tartan Fields Dr.

www.dublinchamber.org

Aug. 23

Morning Brew Hosted by the Dublin Chamber of Commerce

7:30-9 a.m.

Dublin Chamber of Commerce, 129 S. High St.

www.dublinchamber.org

Aug. 27

Dublin Drug Take Back Event

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dublin Justice Center, 6565 Commerce Pkwy

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Aug. 27

2nd & 7 Book Bash at the Bridge

Bridge Park, 6750 Longshore St.

www.secondandseven.com

Aug. 27

Speeding to Read

5 p.m.

Bridge Park, Longshore Street

www.byersauto.com

Sept. 3-4

Dublin Charity Cup

Darree Fields, 6259 Cosgray Rd.

www.dublinsoccer.net

Sept. 4

Classic Car Show

Darby Street Lot, W. North St.

www.dublincarshow.com

Sept. 10-11

Abbey Theater presents The Moment

Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater

Sept. 10-11

Toss and Fetch Championship

Ted Kaltenbach Park, 5985 Cara Rd.

www.flyingk9s.org

Sept. 13

Morning Brew Hosted by the Dublin Chamber of Commerce

8-9 a.m.

Dublin Chamber of Commerce, 129 S. High St.

www.dublinchamber.org

Sept. 15-24

Abbey Theater presents Boy

Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater

Sept. 16-18

Ohio Premier Soccer Invitational

Darree Fields, Ohio Premier Training Facility and Spindler Park

www.opsoccer.com

Sept. 18

Cedar Threads Craft Market

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Darby Street Lot, W. North St.

www.facebook.com/CedarThreads

Sept. 18

Walk to Defeat ALS

11 a.m.

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.walktodefeatals.org

Sept. 20

Taste of Dublin 2022

5:30-8 p.m.

The Wendy’s Company, 1 Dave Thomas Blvd.

www.dublinchamber.org

Sept. 21

Chamber Luncheon Featuring Kara Trott

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Club at Tartan Fields

8070 Tartan Fields Dr.

www.dublinchamber.org

Sept. 23-25

Dublin United Champions Cup

Darree Fields, 6259 Cosgray Rd.

www.dublinunitedchampionscup.com

Sept. 25

Dublin Pet Fair

Noon-5 p.m.

Coffman Park Pavilion, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.bringfido.com

Sept. 27

Morning Brew and New Member Reception Hosted by Heritage Golf Club

8-9 a.m.

Heritage Golf Club, 3525 Heritage Club Dr., Hilliard

www.dublinchamber.org

Food Truck Wednesdays

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Aug. 3 – Ninja Bowl

Aug. 10 – Iron Grill BBQ

Aug. 17 – Por’ketta

Aug. 24 – Fancy Feeding You

Aug. 31 – Adam’s Eden Food Truck

Sept. 7 – Seven Little Sisters

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Events

4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.columbuszoo.org

Aug. 5

Waterpark After Dark

8-11 p.m.

Aug. 19

Sensory-Friendly After Hours at the Zoo

5-9 p.m.

Aug. 27

Workouts for Wildlife

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sept. 11-12

Franklin County Community Days

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sept. 17

Rwandan Fête

5-10 p.m.

Sundays at Scioto Concert Series

6:30-8 p.m.

Dublin’s Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Aug. 14 – 7 Bridges

Sept. 4 – The Little Mermen

Sept. 25 – The British Invasion

Save the Date!

Oct. 2

Founders Day Fall Festival

Noon-6 p.m.

Historic Dublin

historicdublin.org