Dublin Life Calendar | August/September 2022

Events in Dublin and nearby

Aug. 5-7

Dublin Irish Festival

Coffman Park, 5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinirishfestival.org

Aug. 6-Sept. 24

The Dublin Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon

Bridge Park, 6504 Riverside Dr.

www.thedublinmarket.com

Aug. 11-21

Abbey Theater presents RENT: School Edition

Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater

Aug. 14

Obon Festival

4-8 p.m.

Riverside Crossing Park, 6635 Riverside Dr.

www.jas-co.org

Aug. 17

Dublin City Schools First Day

www.dublinschools.net

Aug. 18-20

Arthritis Foundation Classic Auto Show and Cruise-In

Metro Center Business Park, 555 Metro Place N.

www.arthritis.org

Aug. 20

Riverboxes: Bridge Unveiling

Noon-3 p.m.

Riverside Crossing Park, 6694 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Aug. 22

Dublin Chamber Golf Classic

10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Club at Tartan Fields, 8070 Tartan Fields Dr.

www.dublinchamber.org

Aug. 23

Morning Brew Hosted by the Dublin Chamber of Commerce

7:30-9 a.m.

Dublin Chamber of Commerce, 129 S. High St.

www.dublinchamber.org

Aug. 27

Dublin Drug Take Back Event

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dublin Justice Center, 6565 Commerce Pkwy

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Aug. 27

2nd & 7 Book Bash at the Bridge

Bridge Park, 6750 Longshore St.

www.secondandseven.com

Aug. 27

Speeding to Read

5 p.m.

Bridge Park, Longshore Street

www.byersauto.com

Sept. 3-4

Dublin Charity Cup

Darree Fields, 6259 Cosgray Rd.

www.dublinsoccer.net

Sept. 4

Classic Car Show

Darby Street Lot, W. North St.

www.dublincarshow.com

Sept. 10-11

Abbey Theater presents The Moment

Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater

Sept. 10-11

Toss and Fetch Championship

Ted Kaltenbach Park, 5985 Cara Rd.

www.flyingk9s.org

Sept. 13

Morning Brew Hosted by the Dublin Chamber of Commerce

8-9 a.m.

Dublin Chamber of Commerce, 129 S. High St.

www.dublinchamber.org

Sept. 15-24

Abbey Theater presents Boy

Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater

Sept. 16-18

Ohio Premier Soccer Invitational

Darree Fields, Ohio Premier Training Facility and Spindler Park

www.opsoccer.com

Sept. 18

Cedar Threads Craft Market

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Darby Street Lot, W. North St.

www.facebook.com/CedarThreads

Sept. 18

Walk to Defeat ALS

11 a.m.

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.walktodefeatals.org

Sept. 20

Taste of Dublin 2022

5:30-8 p.m.

The Wendy’s Company, 1 Dave Thomas Blvd.

www.dublinchamber.org

Sept. 21

Chamber Luncheon Featuring Kara Trott

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Club at Tartan Fields

8070 Tartan Fields Dr.

www.dublinchamber.org

Sept. 23-25

Dublin United Champions Cup

Darree Fields, 6259 Cosgray Rd.

www.dublinunitedchampionscup.com

Sept. 25

Dublin Pet Fair

Noon-5 p.m.

Coffman Park Pavilion, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.bringfido.com

Sept. 27

Morning Brew and New Member Reception Hosted by Heritage Golf Club

8-9 a.m.

Heritage Golf Club, 3525 Heritage Club Dr., Hilliard

www.dublinchamber.org

Food Truck Wednesdays

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Aug. 3 Ninja Bowl

Aug. 10Iron Grill BBQ

Aug. 17Porketta

Aug. 24Fancy Feeding You

Aug. 31Adams Eden Food Truck

Sept. 7Seven Little Sisters

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Events

4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.columbuszoo.org

Aug. 5

Waterpark After Dark

8-11 p.m.

Aug. 19

Sensory-Friendly After Hours at the Zoo

5-9 p.m.

Aug. 27

Workouts for Wildlife

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sept. 11-12

Franklin County Community Days

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sept. 17

Rwandan Fête

5-10 p.m.

Sundays at Scioto Concert Series

6:30-8 p.m.

Dublin’s Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Aug. 14 – 7 Bridges

Sept. 4 – The Little Mermen

Sept. 25 – The British Invasion

Save the Date!

Oct. 2

Founders Day Fall Festival

Noon-6 p.m.

Historic Dublin

historicdublin.org