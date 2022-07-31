Dublin Life Calendar | August/September 2022

Aug. 5-7
Dublin Irish Festival
Coffman Park, 5600 Post Rd.
Aug. 6-Sept. 24
The Dublin Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon
Bridge Park, 6504 Riverside Dr.
Aug. 11-21
Abbey Theater presents RENT: School Edition
Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.
www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater
Aug. 14
Obon Festival
4-8 p.m.
Riverside Crossing Park, 6635 Riverside Dr.
Aug. 17
Dublin City Schools First Day
Aug. 18-20
Arthritis Foundation Classic Auto Show and Cruise-In
Metro Center Business Park, 555 Metro Place N.
Aug. 20
Riverboxes: Bridge Unveiling
Noon-3 p.m.
Riverside Crossing Park, 6694 Riverside Dr.
Aug. 22
Dublin Chamber Golf Classic
10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Club at Tartan Fields, 8070 Tartan Fields Dr.
Aug. 23
Morning Brew Hosted by the Dublin Chamber of Commerce
7:30-9 a.m.
Dublin Chamber of Commerce, 129 S. High St.
Aug. 27
Dublin Drug Take Back Event
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Dublin Justice Center, 6565 Commerce Pkwy
www.dublinohiousa.gov
Aug. 27
2nd & 7 Book Bash at the Bridge
Bridge Park, 6750 Longshore St.
Aug. 27
Speeding to Read
5 p.m.
Bridge Park, Longshore Street
Sept. 3-4
Dublin Charity Cup
Darree Fields, 6259 Cosgray Rd.
Sept. 4
Classic Car Show
Darby Street Lot, W. North St.
Sept. 10-11
Abbey Theater presents The Moment
Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.
www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater
Sept. 10-11
Toss and Fetch Championship
Ted Kaltenbach Park, 5985 Cara Rd.
Sept. 13
Morning Brew Hosted by the Dublin Chamber of Commerce
8-9 a.m.
Dublin Chamber of Commerce, 129 S. High St.
Sept. 15-24
Abbey Theater presents Boy
Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.
www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater
Sept. 16-18
Ohio Premier Soccer Invitational
Darree Fields, Ohio Premier Training Facility and Spindler Park
Sept. 18
Cedar Threads Craft Market
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Darby Street Lot, W. North St.
Sept. 18
Walk to Defeat ALS
11 a.m.
Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.
Sept. 20
Taste of Dublin 2022
5:30-8 p.m.
The Wendy’s Company, 1 Dave Thomas Blvd.
Sept. 21
Chamber Luncheon Featuring Kara Trott
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Club at Tartan Fields
8070 Tartan Fields Dr.
Sept. 23-25
Dublin United Champions Cup
Darree Fields, 6259 Cosgray Rd.
www.dublinunitedchampionscup.com
Sept. 25
Dublin Pet Fair
Noon-5 p.m.
Coffman Park Pavilion, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.
Sept. 27
Morning Brew and New Member Reception Hosted by Heritage Golf Club
8-9 a.m.
Heritage Golf Club, 3525 Heritage Club Dr., Hilliard
Food Truck Wednesdays
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.
Aug. 3 – Ninja Bowl
Aug. 10 – Iron Grill BBQ
Aug. 17 – Por’ketta
Aug. 24 – Fancy Feeding You
Aug. 31 – Adam’s Eden Food Truck
Sept. 7 – Seven Little Sisters
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Events
4850 W. Powell Rd.
Aug. 5
Waterpark After Dark
8-11 p.m.
Aug. 19
Sensory-Friendly After Hours at the Zoo
5-9 p.m.
Aug. 27
Workouts for Wildlife
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sept. 11-12
Franklin County Community Days
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sept. 17
Rwandan Fête
5-10 p.m.
Sundays at Scioto Concert Series
6:30-8 p.m.
Dublin’s Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr.
Aug. 14 – 7 Bridges
Sept. 4 – The Little Mermen
Sept. 25 – The British Invasion
Save the Date!
Oct. 2
Founders Day Fall Festival
Noon-6 p.m.
Historic Dublin
historicdublin.org