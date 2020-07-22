Calendar | Dublin Life August/September 2020

Notes: These events are subject to change due to COVID-19. Check website details for more updated information.
Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
www.dublinarts.org
AUG. 28
Garden Party
6:30-9:30 p.m.
The Conference Center at OCLC,6600 Kilgour Pl.
SEPT. 26
CONNECT: An Art & WellnessDiscovery event
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 Powell Rd., Powell
www.columbuszoo.org
AUG. 29
Columbus Zoo
ZOOFARI 2020 with a Twist presented by Fifth Third Bank
7 p.m.-1 a.m.
SEPT. 18
Polar Bear Affair
6-9 p.m.
SEPT. 21
Jack Hanna’s Invitational Outing
THROUGH AUG. 2
Virtual IGS Energy/Dublin Irish Festival5K + Kids Dash
www.dublinirishfestival.org
THROUGH AUG. 27
Live Music On The Patio
6:30-9:30 p.m.
Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill,7482 State Route 161
www.visitdublinohio.com
Aug. 6: Nikki & Chaz
Aug. 13: Coverstone
Aug. 20: Dean & Jordan
Aug. 27: Samax
THROUGH AUG. 28
Dublin Chamber of Commerce presents Support Local, Win Big!
www.dublinchamber.org
THROUGH SEPT. 26
The Dublin Market at Bridge Park
Saturdays 9 a.m.-noon
Bridge Park, 6554 Riverside Dr.
www.thedublinmarket.com
AUG. 8
Drive-In Movie Series: The Call of the Wild
9 p.m.
Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.
www.visitdublinohio.com
AUG. 12
Food Truck Wednesdays:Explorer’s Club
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.
www.dublinohiousa.gov
AUG. 15
Drive In Movie Series: The Rise of Skywalker
8:45 p.m.
Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.
www.visitdublinohio.com
AUG. 19
Food Truck Wednesdays: Porketta
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.
www.dublinohiousa.gov
AUG. 20-22
Arthritis Foundation Auto Show
Metro Center Business Park, 555 Metro Place N.
www.visitdublinohio.com
AUG. 21-23
*Virtual* Emerald City Half &Quarter Marathon
www.emeraldcityhalfmarathon.com
SEPT. 5-6
Dublin Charity Cup
8 a.m.Darree Fields, 6259 Cosgray Rd.
www.dublinsoccer.net
SEPT. 12
Historic Dublin Red Wine Trail
1-4 p.m.
Historic Dublin Business Association, Bridge and High Streets
www.historicdublin.org