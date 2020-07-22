Calendar | Dublin Life August/September 2020

Notes: These events are subject to change due to COVID-19. Check website details for more updated information.

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

AUG. 28

Garden Party

6:30-9:30 p.m.

The Conference Center at OCLC,6600 Kilgour Pl.

SEPT. 26

CONNECT: An Art & WellnessDiscovery event

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

AUG. 29

Columbus Zoo

ZOOFARI 2020 with a Twist presented by Fifth Third Bank

7 p.m.-1 a.m.

SEPT. 18

Polar Bear Affair

6-9 p.m.

SEPT. 21

Jack Hanna’s Invitational Outing

THROUGH AUG. 2

Virtual IGS Energy/Dublin Irish Festival5K + Kids Dash

www.dublinirishfestival.org

THROUGH AUG. 27

Live Music On The Patio

6:30-9:30 p.m.

Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill,7482 State Route 161

www.visitdublinohio.com

Aug. 6: Nikki & Chaz

Aug. 13: Coverstone

Aug. 20: Dean & Jordan

Aug. 27: Samax

THROUGH AUG. 28

Dublin Chamber of Commerce presents Support Local, Win Big!

www.dublinchamber.org

THROUGH SEPT. 26

The Dublin Market at Bridge Park

Saturdays 9 a.m.-noon

Bridge Park, 6554 Riverside Dr.

www.thedublinmarket.com

AUG. 8

Drive-In Movie Series: The Call of the Wild

9 p.m.

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.visitdublinohio.com

AUG. 12

Food Truck Wednesdays:Explorer’s Club

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

AUG. 15

Drive In Movie Series: The Rise of Skywalker

8:45 p.m.

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.visitdublinohio.com

AUG. 19

Food Truck Wednesdays: Porketta

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

AUG. 20-22

Arthritis Foundation Auto Show

Metro Center Business Park, 555 Metro Place N.

www.visitdublinohio.com

AUG. 21-23

*Virtual* Emerald City Half &Quarter Marathon

www.emeraldcityhalfmarathon.com

SEPT. 5-6

Dublin Charity Cup

8 a.m.Darree Fields, 6259 Cosgray Rd.

www.dublinsoccer.net

SEPT. 12

Historic Dublin Red Wine Trail

1-4 p.m.

Historic Dublin Business Association, Bridge and High Streets

www.historicdublin.org