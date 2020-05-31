Calendar | Dublin Life June/July 2020

While the contents of the calendar were accurate at the time of publication, please check event websites for updates concerning COVID-19.
Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
Sundays at Scioto 2020 has been canceled due to COVID-19. All eight artists originally booked for the event have agreed to perform in the 2021 season.
JUNE 16-JULY 24
Sue King: The Great Outdoors
Fourth of July Plans
The following City of Dublin Independence Day events have changed:
- The Parade and the Evening Celebration and Concert has been canceled
- The fireworks show at Dublin Coffman High School has been postponed
More updates and details posted on www.dublinohiousa.gov.
JULY 13-19
2020 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
Recognizing Gov. DeWine’s Ohio Stay at Home order the Memorial will proceed with an understanding that its operation may require alterations. If it is determined that the tournament will be staged without patrons, a full refund policy will be implemented. For more information, go to www.thememorial tournament.com.
JULY 13-17
iCare... iServe... iLead: Youth Leadership Program
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 Powell Rd., Powell
JULY 9-10
Comedy for Conversations presents Pete Lee
7:15-9 p.m.
JULY 15-16
Nina’s Big Adventure
7-10 p.m.
Resources to help reopen your business
The Dublin Chamber of Commerce is excited that the community is beginning to open back up, but wants every business to take the proper precautions before doing so. The chamber offers a list of local businesses that can help make the process easier and safer. Check out the list at www.dublinchamber.org.
Industry requirements for reopening:
- Face masks for all employees
- Conducting daily health assessments of employees
- Maintaining good hygiene and social distancing
- Cleaning and sanitizing workplaces
- Limiting capacity to meet social distancing guidelines