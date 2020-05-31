Calendar | Dublin Life June/July 2020

While the contents of the calendar were accurate at the time of publication, please check event websites for updates concerning COVID-19.

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Sundays at Scioto 2020 has been canceled due to COVID-19. All eight artists originally booked for the event have agreed to perform in the 2021 season.

JUNE 16-JULY 24

Sue King: The Great Outdoors

Fourth of July Plans

The following City of Dublin Independence Day events have changed:

The Parade and the Evening Celebration and Concert has been canceled

The fireworks show at Dublin Coffman High School has been postponed

More updates and details posted on www.dublinohiousa.gov.

JULY 13-19

2020 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

Recognizing Gov. DeWine’s Ohio Stay at Home order the Memorial will proceed with an understanding that its operation may require alterations. If it is determined that the tournament will be staged without patrons, a full refund policy will be implemented. For more information, go to www.thememorial tournament.com.

JULY 13-17

iCare... iServe... iLead: Youth Leadership Program

www.dublinchamber.org

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

JULY 9-10

Comedy for Conversations presents Pete Lee

7:15-9 p.m.

JULY 15-16

Nina’s Big Adventure

7-10 p.m.

Resources to help reopen your business

The Dublin Chamber of Commerce is excited that the community is beginning to open back up, but wants every business to take the proper precautions before doing so. The chamber offers a list of local businesses that can help make the process easier and safer. Check out the list at www.dublinchamber.org.

Industry requirements for reopening: