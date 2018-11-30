Calendar | Dublin Life December/January 2019

Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
Through Dec. 21
- Art Quilt Alliance: Color Therapy
Tuesdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesdays-Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Abbey Theater of Dublin
5600 Post Rd.
Dec. 1
- The Nutcracker
11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; $7 adults, $5 children and seniors
Dec. 22
- At the Stroke of Midnight: An Original Holiday Musical
1 p.m.; $7 adults, $5 children and seniors
4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell
Through Jan. 6
- Wildlights
Sunday through Thursday 5-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5-10 p.m.
Dec. 8
- Jungle Jack Hanna’s Home for the Holidays featuring Santa Paws
6, 7:15 and 8:30 p.m.
DEC. 15
Wreaths Across America
Dublin Cemetery
87 W. Bridge St.
www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/oh0183
Dec. 1-22
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
All day
All Franklin County Fire Stations
Dec. 1
Pleasures of the Cup: Drinks of the 19th Century (Sold Out)
7-9:30 p.m.
Ohio Village
800 E. 17th Ave.
DEC. 1
10th Annual Jerome PTO Holiday Bazaar
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Dublin Jerome High School
8300 Hyland Croy Rd.
Dec. 1
Holly Days
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Historic Dublin
1 W. Bridge St.
Dec. 1
Holly Days and 12 Elves of Dublin
1-4 p.m.
Ha’penny Bridge Imports of Ireland
75 S. High St.
DEC. 2
Family Gingerbread House Workshop
Noon-1:30 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m.; $49/house
Our CupCakery
16 N. High St.
Dec. 2 and 9
An Old Fashioned Christmas at Coffman Homestead
2-5 p.m.
Fletcher Coffman House
6659 Emerald Pkwy.
$5, free for children 5 and under
Dec. 4
Ornament Cake Pops Class
6-7:30 p.m.; $39
Our CupCakery
16 N. High St.
Dec. 8
Adult Holiday Hunt
1-4 p.m.
Historic Dublin
Bridge and High streets
Dec. 13
COSI After Dark: Ugly Sweater Party
6-10 p.m.
COSI
333 W. Broad St.
Member $14; non-member $18 in advance, $20 at the door
Dec. 15
Toy Drive-thru and Treats!
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Washington Township Station No. 91
6255 Shier Rings Rd.
Dec. 18
Stained Glass Sugar Cookie Baking and Decorating
6-7:30 p.m.; $39
Our CupCakery
16 N. High St.
Dec. 18
Dr. Hoadley’s Community Coffee
10-11:30 a.m.
Sunny Street Café
7042 Hospital Dr.
Dec. 26
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve Tour
3 and 8 p.m.
Nationwide Arena
200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Jan. 2-3
Kids Super Hero Baking and Decorating
10 a.m.-noon; $39
Our CupCakery
16 N. High St.
Jan. 2
Kids Super Hero Cake Pops
12:30-2 p.m.; $39
Our CupCakery
16 N. High St.
Jan. 3
Kids Super Hero “Nailed-It” Cakery Competition
12:30-2 p.m.; $45
Our CupCakery
16 N. High St.
Jan. 10
COSI After Dark: Wizard School
6-10 p.m.
COSI
333 W. Broad St.
Member $14; non-member $18 in advance, $20 at the door
Jan. 22
Dr. Hoadley’s Community Coffee
7-8:30 p.m.
Location TBD
Jan. 24
CityScene January/February Launch Party
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
89 Nationwide Blvd.
Jan. 26
Dublin Women’s Philanthropic Club presents Boots, Bourbon and Beer
7-11 p.m.
The Country Club at Muirfield Village
8715 Muirfield Dr.