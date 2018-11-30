Calendar | Dublin Life December/January 2019

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Through Dec. 21

Art Quilt Alliance: Color Therapy

Tuesdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesdays-Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Dec. 1

The Nutcracker

11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; $7 adults, $5 children and seniors

Dec. 22

At the Stroke of Midnight: An Original Holiday Musical

1 p.m.; $7 adults, $5 children and seniors

4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

Through Jan. 6

Wildlights

Sunday through Thursday 5-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5-10 p.m.

Dec. 8

Jungle Jack Hanna’s Home for the Holidays featuring Santa Paws

6, 7:15 and 8:30 p.m.

DEC. 15

Wreaths Across America

Dublin Cemetery

87 W. Bridge St.

www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/oh0183

Dec. 1-22

Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive

All day

All Franklin County Fire Stations

www.firefighters4kids.com

Dec. 1

Pleasures of the Cup: Drinks of the 19th Century (Sold Out)

7-9:30 p.m.

Ohio Village

800 E. 17th Ave.

www.ohiohistory.org

DEC. 1

10th Annual Jerome PTO Holiday Bazaar

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Dublin Jerome High School

8300 Hyland Croy Rd.

www.jeromepto.com

Dec. 1

Holly Days

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Historic Dublin

1 W. Bridge St.

www.visitdublinohio.com

Dec. 1

Holly Days and 12 Elves of Dublin

1-4 p.m.

Ha’penny Bridge Imports of Ireland

75 S. High St.

www.visitdublinohio.com

DEC. 2

Family Gingerbread House Workshop

Noon-1:30 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m.; $49/house

Our CupCakery

16 N. High St.

www.ourcupcakery.com

Dec. 2 and 9

An Old Fashioned Christmas at Coffman Homestead

2-5 p.m.

Fletcher Coffman House

6659 Emerald Pkwy.

$5, free for children 5 and under

www.dublinohiouse.com

Dec. 4

Ornament Cake Pops Class

6-7:30 p.m.; $39

Our CupCakery

16 N. High St.

www.ourcupcakery.com

Dec. 8

Adult Holiday Hunt

1-4 p.m.

Historic Dublin

Bridge and High streets

www.visitdublinohio.com

Dec. 13

COSI After Dark: Ugly Sweater Party

6-10 p.m.

COSI

333 W. Broad St.

Member $14; non-member $18 in advance, $20 at the door

www.cosi.org

Dec. 15

Toy Drive-thru and Treats!

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Washington Township Station No. 91

6255 Shier Rings Rd.

www.dublinchamber.org

Dec. 18

Stained Glass Sugar Cookie Baking and Decorating

6-7:30 p.m.; $39

Our CupCakery

16 N. High St.

www.ourcupcakery.com

Dec. 18

Dr. Hoadley’s Community Coffee

10-11:30 a.m.

Sunny Street Café

7042 Hospital Dr.

www.dublinschools.net

Dec. 26

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve Tour

3 and 8 p.m.

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

www.trans-siberian.com

Jan. 2-3

Kids Super Hero Baking and Decorating

10 a.m.-noon; $39

Our CupCakery

16 N. High St.

www.ourcupcakery.com

Jan. 2

Kids Super Hero Cake Pops

12:30-2 p.m.; $39

Our CupCakery

16 N. High St.

www.ourcupcakery.com

Jan. 3

Kids Super Hero “Nailed-It” Cakery Competition

12:30-2 p.m.; $45

Our CupCakery

16 N. High St.

www.ourcupcakery.com

Jan. 10

COSI After Dark: Wizard School

6-10 p.m.

COSI

333 W. Broad St.

Member $14; non-member $18 in advance, $20 at the door

www.cosi.org

Jan. 22

Dr. Hoadley’s Community Coffee

7-8:30 p.m.

Location TBD

www.dublinschools.net

Jan. 24

CityScene January/February Launch Party

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

89 Nationwide Blvd.

www.cityscenecolumbus.com

Jan. 26

Dublin Women’s Philanthropic Club presents Boots, Bourbon and Beer

7-11 p.m.

The Country Club at Muirfield Village

8715 Muirfield Dr.

www.dublinwomensclub.com