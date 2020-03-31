Calendar | Dublin Life April/May 2020

Due to health concerns, events are subject to change. Visit websites for more information.
APRIL 4
DublinWorks! Student Job Fair
9 a.m.-noon
Dublin Jerome High School cafeteria
8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.
APRIL 4
Powell Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) Adoption Event
10 a.m.-noon
Mutts & Co.
7549 Sawmill Rd.
APRIL 7
Dublin Young Professionals Coffee & Connections
9-10 a.m.
Barry Bagels
5760 Frantz Rd.
APRIL 9
Dublin Chamber & Dublin YP Wine Tasting Event
5:30-7:30 p.m.
The Club at Corazon
7155 Corazon Dr.
APRIL 12
Colony Cats Adoption Event
Pet Valu
7705 Sawmill Rd.
1-4 p.m.
APRIL 13
Trivia Monday at Local Cantina
8:30 p.m.
4537 Bridge Park Ave.
APRIL 18
Community Champion Awards Ceremony
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Dublin Jerome High School Center for Performing Arts
8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.
APRIL 19
Frozen Banana Race
11 a.m.
Dublin Community Recreation Center
5600 Post Rd.
APRIL 21
Coffee with the Superintendent
7 p.m.
Columbus Metropolitan Library – Dublin Branch
75 N. High St.
APRIL 23
Free Community Workshop: LinkedIn Basics for Mature Job Seekers
8:30-11:30 a.m.
BMI Federal Credit Union
6165 Emerald Pkwy.
MAY 1
Bailey Bulldog 5K & Kids Dash
6:30-9:30 p.m.
Bailey Elementary School
4900 Brandonway Dr.
MAY 2
Dublin Community Service Day – The 20th Anniversary
8:30 a.m.-noon
Dublin Community Recreation Center
5600 Post Rd.
MAY 6
Leadership Dublin Executive Program Alumni Event & Graduation Celebration 2020
5:30-9 p.m.
The Country Club at Muirfield Village
8715 Muirfield Dr.
MAY 6-9
COSI Science Festival
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Center of Science and Industry
333 W. Broad St., Columbus
MAY 9
Drinks of the Speakeasy
7-9:30 p.m.
Ohio Village at the Ohio History Center
800 E. 17th Ave.
MAY 21
FGR Presents the DSACO Run for Down Syndrome
5:30 p.m.
Indian Run Meadows Park
6000 Perimeter Dr.
MAY 24
High School Graduations
1:30 p.m. Coffman, 4:30 p.m. Jerome, 7:30 p.m. Scioto
Schottenstein Center
555 Borror Dr., Columbus
MAY 25
City of Dublin Memorial Day Parade
11 a.m.
Historic Dublin
MAY 28
Fore! Miler
5-9 p.m.
Muirfield Village Golf Club
5750 Muirfield Dr.
Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
THROUGH APRIL 10
Rod Bouc: Earth and Sky
Tuesday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; the second Saturday of each month, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
APRIL 28 THROUGH JUNE 7
Duo Exhibition by Leo Hong Mao & Aida Garrity
Tuesday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; the second Saturday of each month, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Garden Party
Online Computer Library Center
6:30-9:30 p.m.
6565 Kilgour Pl.
Abbey Theater of Dublin
5600 Post Rd.
APRIL 13
The Genius of Pandit Ravishankar & Maestro Lalgudi Jayaraman
7-9:30 p.m.
May 1
Flute Concert by Maestro Shashank Subramanyam
7-10 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 West Powell Rd.
April 30
OPRN 2020 Conference
8 a.m.
MAY 15
NC4K Gala: A Night at the Safari
7-11 p.m.
MAY 16
Zoo 'Run Run' 5K & Kids 'Ele‑FUN‑Run' 2020
7:30 a.m.