Calendar | Dublin Life April/May 2020

Dublin Life Magazine features all the best events you can find in and around Dublin in February and March 2020

Due to health concerns, events are subject to change. Visit websites for more information.

APRIL 4

DublinWorks! Student Job Fair

9 a.m.-noon

Dublin Jerome High School cafeteria

8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.

www.dublinchamber.org

APRIL 4

Powell Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) Adoption Event

10 a.m.-noon

Mutts & Co.

7549 Sawmill Rd.

www.powellpaws.org

APRIL 7

Dublin Young Professionals Coffee & Connections

9-10 a.m.

Barry Bagels

5760 Frantz Rd.

www.dublinchamber.org

APRIL 9

Dublin Chamber & Dublin YP Wine Tasting Event

5:30-7:30 p.m.

The Club at Corazon

7155 Corazon Dr.

www.dublinchamber.org

APRIL 12

Colony Cats Adoption Event

Pet Valu

7705 Sawmill Rd.

1-4 p.m.

www.colonycats.org

APRIL 13

Trivia Monday at Local Cantina

8:30 p.m.

4537 Bridge Park Ave.

www.visitdublinohio.com

APRIL 18

Community Champion Awards Ceremony

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Dublin Jerome High School Center for Performing Arts

8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.

www.dublinchamber.org

APRIL 19

Frozen Banana Race

11 a.m.

Dublin Community Recreation Center

5600 Post Rd.

frozenbananarace@gmail.com

APRIL 21

Coffee with the Superintendent

7 p.m.

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Dublin Branch

75 N. High St.

www.dublinschools.net

APRIL 23

Free Community Workshop: LinkedIn Basics for Mature Job Seekers

8:30-11:30 a.m.

BMI Federal Credit Union

6165 Emerald Pkwy.

www.allevents.in

MAY 1

Bailey Bulldog 5K & Kids Dash

6:30-9:30 p.m.

Bailey Elementary School

4900 Brandonway Dr.

www.racepenguin.com

MAY 2

Dublin Community Service Day – The 20th Anniversary

8:30 a.m.-noon

Dublin Community Recreation Center

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinchamber.org

MAY 6

Leadership Dublin Executive Program Alumni Event & Graduation Celebration 2020

5:30-9 p.m.

The Country Club at Muirfield Village

8715 Muirfield Dr.

www.dublinchamber.org

MAY 6-9

COSI Science Festival

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Center of Science and Industry

333 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.cosi.org

MAY 9

Drinks of the Speakeasy

7-9:30 p.m.

Ohio Village at the Ohio History Center

800 E. 17th Ave.

www.ohiohistory.org

MAY 21

FGR Presents the DSACO Run for Down Syndrome

5:30 p.m.

Indian Run Meadows Park

6000 Perimeter Dr.

www.runsignup.com

MAY 24 

High School Graduations

1:30 p.m. Coffman, 4:30 p.m. Jerome, 7:30 p.m. Scioto

Schottenstein Center

555 Borror Dr., Columbus

www.dublinschools.net

MAY 25

City of Dublin Memorial Day Parade

11 a.m.

Historic Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov

MAY 28

Fore! Miler

5-9 p.m.

Muirfield Village Golf Club

5750 Muirfield Dr.

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

THROUGH APRIL 10

Rod Bouc: Earth and Sky

Tuesday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; the second Saturday of each month, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

APRIL 28 THROUGH JUNE 7

Duo Exhibition by Leo Hong Mao & Aida Garrity

Tuesday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; the second Saturday of each month, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Garden Party

Online Computer Library Center

6:30-9:30 p.m.

6565 Kilgour Pl.

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

APRIL 13

The Genius of Pandit Ravishankar & Maestro Lalgudi Jayaraman

7-9:30 p.m.

May 1

Flute Concert by Maestro Shashank Subramanyam

7-10 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 West Powell Rd.

www.columbuszoo.org

April 30

OPRN 2020 Conference

8 a.m.

MAY 15

NC4K Gala: A Night at the Safari

7-11 p.m.

MAY 16

Zoo 'Run Run' 5K & Kids 'EleFUNRun' 2020

7:30 a.m.