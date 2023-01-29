Bourbon bar makes local home complete

Below the serene kitchen and main floor of a local family’s home lies a new space for close family and friends, great conversation, and the smoky American cornerstone that is bourbon.

Basement bars are not a new concept; however, since the world shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, basement bars and collectible liquors continue to spike in popularity as some individuals are most comfortable drinking at home.

Susan and Geoff Retz are no different. Beginning in late November 2021, the couple decided to remodel the area between the main floor and the basement in their split level home.

“Geoff has always liked bourbon,” Susan says. “We had a ledge in the basement filled with bottles, so one day we were sitting around and had the idea to make a bar instead of having these bottles sit everywhere.”

After discussing it for a while, the couple eventually decided to create a bar area. The couple reached out to an employee from The Cleary Company, who has a trusted 28-year track record in central Ohio, to bring a little piece of the Bourbon Trail home.

After assessing the space, Cleary gave the couple a few options to choose from, and after reaching a consensus, the remodeling began.

Although COVID-19 and the resulting supply chain challenges were still peaking, the company was able to complete the renovation in a short period of time.

“We were surprised because the timing between idea and completion went faster than we thought it could,” Susan says.

Though the space was created for Geoff’s bourbon collection, he didn’t always imagine making a room in the home specifically for bourbon. He says while his interest in bourbon began slow, he amassed a collection quickly.

“About six years ago, I started getting into bourbon, then all of a sudden, it started to get out of control,” Geoff says.

Though the renovation was complete in mid-January 2022, the Retzes took their time to deliberately choose the layout, color scheme, accessories and, of course, which bourbon varieties they would feature.

Aside from the bourbon itself, the couple’s favorite bar components include the floating shelves to display the liquor, the built-in cabinets below the bar with waterfall glass, and the wood grain and colors. In addition, the barrel top is also a nice piece of decoration that the Retzes love.

Though they initially mulled over including a sink and mini fridge in the space, they decided that it wasn’t worth sacrificing space. What did make the cut, however, was Geoff’s limited edition Angel’s Envy Cellar Collection Tawny Port Finish bourbon, which starts at $250 – a prized possession.

Susan and Geoff say they had a wonderful experience working with The Cleary Company to build their own bourbon bar and incorporating it into the already established home.

“I think it’s a fun experience, we had so much fun figuring out all the pieces and parts and where we wanted everything to be,” Susan says. “So, to those interested in doing what we did, don’t be afraid of projects like this, especially if you have a contractor you trust that’ll help you through it.”

Mariah Muhammad is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.