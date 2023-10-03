Dublin Life Bookmarks | October/November 2023

A Dangerous Education: A Novel

by Megan Chance

Rosemary Chivers has just accepted a position as a reform teacher at a school for troubled girls. Her reason? To find her long lost daughter. But getting close to her students in an attempt to narrow down the search proves more deadly than she ever imagined. Set in McCarthy-era America, A Dangerous Education is a page-turning novel about the power of secrets and the strength of a mother’s love.

The Better Half: A Novel

by Alli Frank and Asha Youmans

All the pieces of Nina’s life have fallen into place. She’s accepted her dream job, her daughter is thriving at school and there’s finally time to take a long-overdue girls’ trip with her best friend. But when things quickly begin to veer off course, Nina is stuck deciding between salvaging Plan A or embracing Plan B. Alli Frank and Asha Youmans’ new novel is full of heart, humor and life’s unexpected joys.

A Council of Dolls: A Novel

by Mona Susan Power

Through breathtaking prose, PEN Award-winning author Mona Susan Power tells the moving stories of three women in her newest novel. Sissy, Lillian and Cora are born decades apart into different worlds, but their lives are woven together through shared experiences and the dolls each carries. Though a devastating novel about the damage done by Indian boarding schools and the historical massacres of Indigenous people, A Council of Dolls is ultimately a story of hope.

The Exceptions: Nancy Hopkins, MIT, and the Fight for Women in Science

by Kate Zernike

In her new book, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Kate Zernike tells the gripping story of 16 female scientists who stood up to discrimination in academia and changed the world forever. In 1999, Nancy Hopkins, a molecular geneticist working at MIT, was through with the constant sexism impacting her pay, resources and the credit awarded to her for her contributions. With endless determination and help from her brilliant colleagues, Hopkins fought for equal opportunities for women in science, and won.

A Most Tolerant Little Town: The Explosive Beginning of School Desegregation

by Rachel Louise Martin

As a graduate student, Rachel Louise Martin visited the little-known but historic town of Clinton, Tennessee, whose high school became the first to attempt desegregation after Brown v. Board. Martin asked residents about the events of 1956 but found few would talk with her. Years later, she tried again. Through dozens of interviews, Martin paints a picture of a town holding onto explosive secrets and a crucial piece of civil rights history.

Class: A Memoir of Motherhood, Hunger, and Higher Education

by Stephanie Land

Who has the right to go to college? Stephanie Land, the New York Times bestselling author of Maid, is seeking the answer. Land had ambitions of higher education, but barriers like paying for college while still affording to put food on the table relentlessly stood in her way. Class is the inspirational story of how Land fought for her dreams despite every obstacle thrown her way by the American education system.