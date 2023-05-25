Dublin Life Bookmarks | June/July 2023

Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club: A Novel

by J. Ryan Stradal

The Lakeside Supper Club has been in Mariel’s family for decades. Once owned and operated by Mariel’s grandmother, it now belongs to her. While The Lakeside means the world to Mariel, her mother Florence disapproves of the life it forces her to live. But when the Lakeside starts hemorrhaging money, the rift with her mother isn’t Mariel’s biggest problem. Mariel’s husband Ned, whose family is also in the restaurant business, might be able to help them stay afloat with his chain of diners, but only if he can hold off his midlife crisis. If Mariel and Ned weren’t in enough of a rut, a tragedy strikes, causing them to lose almost everything. But they find that with hardship comes hope and the most important part of a family business is family.

A Dash of Salt and Pepper

by Kosoko Jackson

Xavier is back in his hometown, the idyllic Harper’s Cove, Maine, and he’s not happy about it. He just got dumped, passed over for a fellowship and now he’s stuck begging for a sous chef position just so he can make enough money to escape his small town ... again. Logan is the owner of Harper’s Cove’s hippest new restaurant, The Wharf. Its success is great for Logan and his daughter and temporary prep chef, Anne, but the two need some help. Xavier and Logan are exactly what the other is looking for, but there’s one small problem: their personalities clash like oil and water. Working through their differences is challenging enough, but it gets even more complicated when they realize they might actually like the tension building in the kitchen. A Dash of Salt and Pepper is a fun, romantic comedy for fans of Red, White & Royal Blue.

Your Table is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maître D’

by Michael Cecchi-Azzolina

Your Table is Ready tells the true story of what it’s like to be a gatekeeper for something coveted by diners from all walks of life: a table in the most exclusive restaurants in New York City. (Spoiler alert: It isn’t always a nice story.) Michael Cecchi-Azzoline spent more than 35 years in

the restaurant industry. During that time, he was threatened, punched and bribed all while seating mobsters, celebrities and even royalty. In this entertaining and riotous memoir, Cecchi-Azzoline lets readers take a peek behind the curtain into a world where some of the biggest egos are willing to beg for a seat at the table, while others use their reservations to do a whole lot more than eat. With humor and a no holds barred attitude, he shares experiences working in restaurants like Le Coucou plus his insider tips for how to dine like the rich and famous.

Southern Cooking, Global Flavors

by Chef Kenny Gilbert and Nan Kavanaugh

Chef Kenny Gilbert, a Top Chef alumni and former private chef for Oprah Winfrey, shares his passion for cooking fresh, vibrant and bold dishes in this new cookbook. While best known for his flavorful Southern recipes, Chef Kenny is also an avid traveler with vast experience cooking around the world. Through his training and work as a chef in restaurants across the globe, he’s learned how to creatively combine traditional Southern cuisine with international spices, ingredients and flavors. Enjoy stories, tips, techniques and over 100 recipes that will transport you and your meals to another destination. With mouthwatering recipes such as jerk-spiced spareribs with habanero-mango BBQ sauce, coconut-guava slaw, charred corn-jalapeño mac and cheese and many more, this cookbook is perfect for summer!

Dublin Life Book Club Selection

Editor’s Note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list or for more information, email kgill@cityscenemediagroup.com. The club will meet Tuesday, June 27 at 7 p.m. Location: TBD.

The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post: A Novel

by Allison Pataki

As the only child of the man who created the General Foods Corporation, Marjorie Merriweather Post lived a life few could imagine. While she may have been seen as American royalty, she always strived to do more, whether that was in the hills of Hollywood or serving the homeless during the Great Depression. Marjorie’s life had its challenges – especially with love – but she learns to embrace her voice and power, using both to shape the future.