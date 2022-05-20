Dublin Life Bookmarks | June/July 2022

Taste: My Life Through Food by Stanley Tucci

Off the silver screen, actor and foodie Stanley Tucci knows the value of intimate meals and good food. More a memoir than a cookbook, Taste covers life experiences, love shared over dinner, and successes and disasters in the kitchen. Heartfelt, charming and full of wisdom, Taste serves the reader inspiration for a meal that nourishes both the body and mind.

Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly

A primetime cooking show isn’t exactly where Dahlia Woodson expected to find love, especially not after a clumsy tumble sends her fish tacos flying in the middle of the competition. Despite the blunder, Dahlia still finds time to cook up a connection with London Parker, a fellow contestant who just openly announced their nonbinary pronouns on national television. Flirty and teeming with affection, this novel finds the perfect intersection of romantic and culinary love.

Eat a Peach by David Chang

Few chef origin stories cut as deeply as David Chang’s candid memoir about his journey from fledgling post-college restaurateur to Michelin star-awarded chef, podcaster and television personality. Growing up as the son of Korean immigrants in Virginia and eventually opening his first restaurant, Momofuku, in Manhattan’s East Village in 2004, Chang shares struggles with childhood feelings of abandonment and isolation and the fight with depression and anxiety he’d continue to face throughout his life and career. Humble and full of humanity, Eat a Peach is as delicious as it is memorable.

Panpocalypse by Carley Moore

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Orpheus snags one of the last bicycles in New York City just before they sell out. Dead set on finding the woman who gave her both love and heartbreak, she takes to the street in search of a storied and mysterious club named for Le

Monocle, a Parisian nightclub of the 1930s. Originally published as a serial in spring of 2020, Panpocalypse chronicles one woman’s search for connection in the midst of a seemingly crumbling world.