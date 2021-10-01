Bookmarks | October/November 2021

Butter Honey Pig Bread by Francesca Ekwuyasi

A mother convinced she is a non-human spirit destined to plague her family with misfortune, an emotionally scarred daughter estranged from her family and a sister plagued by guilt for the suffering her sister experienced; after more than 10 years apart, these three women return home to Lagos, Nigeria to wrestle with the past and face one another. Steeped in themes of love, motherhood and mending broken relationships, Butter Honey Pig Bread tells the story of three Nigerian women navigating trauma and homecoming as they attempt to repair their relationship.

A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance by Hanif Abdurraqib

In a stunning collection of lyrical essays, Hanif Abdurraqib presents a deep meditation on Black performance in America. Inspired by Josephine Baker’s memorable words “I was a devil in other countries, and I was a little devil in America, too,” Abdurraqib explores the depth to which Black performance permeates every level of culture in America. Brimming with his own experiences, rich prose and musical rhythm, A Little Devil in America is a sharp, humorous and insightful must-read on western performance.

Follow the Flock: How Sheep Shaped Human Civilization by Sally Coulthard

Sheep are known for being humble and simple creatures, yet their global and historical impact has rarely been measured. Sally Coulthard flips that reality on its head and presents a massive survey exploring the 10,000-year impact sheep have had on the world as we know it, from clothing and feeding humans to winning wars and influencing language. Vivid and fascinating, Follow the Flock reminds us that humanity’s success was not stitched together without a little aid from our woolly neighbors.

Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted by Suleika Jaouad

After spending 1,500 days fighting for survival, how does one learn to live again? Such is the position Suleika Jaouad found herself in as she recovered from a long battle with leukemia. Honest, painful and inspiring, Between Two Kingdoms chronicles Jaouad’s journey across the country in search of people she’d only corresponded with in writing over several years. Author of the New York Times column “Life, Interrupted,” Jaouad presents a memoir that details the trek through recovery, rehabilitation and reconnecting with the world.

Dublin Life Book Club Selection

Editor’s note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list and for more information, email Brandon Klein at bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. Location TBD.

Details will be emailed a week prior. The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray remarkable novel about J. P. Morgan’s personal librarian, Belle da Costa Greene, the Black American woman who was forced to hide her true identity and pass as white in order to leave a lasting legacy that enriched our nation.

Giuseppe Fricano is the homework help center specialist for the Dublin branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.