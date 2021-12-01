Bookmarks | Dublin Life December 2021/January 2022

Manywhere: Stories by Morgan Thomas

A collection of flourishing stories spanning centuries, Manywhere explores genderqueer experiences and relationships from colonial-era Jamestown to the modern world. Thomas writes with exceptional depth, warmth and richness, diving into gender-identity and queerness throughout history. Smart, empathetic, and lush, this fiction collection presents stories of vibrant characters pushing through the beauty and pain of identity and self-discovery.

Carry on: Reflections for a New Generation by John Lewis

Even in his final living months, Congressman John Lewis worked tirelessly to compile his memories and advice for generations to come. Organized by a selection of topics covering mentorship, justice, faith, protests and more, the steadfast leader and paragon of social justice leaves us with his reflections and wisdom for working toward a better future together.

The New Breed: What Our History with Animals Reveals About Our Future with Robotsby Kate Darling

For generations, speculative fiction has largely shaped society’s perception of human and robot relationships. MIT Media Lab researcher and technology policy expert Kate Darling presents a new perspective, one that suggests robots will not take our jobs or replace us, but like animals, they will supplement our skill and support us. Developing relationships with animals is a skill humanity has long honed, and Darling suggests humanity must approach our relationship with robots and technology the same way moving into a more advanced future. Fascinating and illuminating, The New Breed envisions a future where humans continue to connect with non-humans, and by doing so, develop a stronger understanding of ourselves.

Being You: A New Science of Consciousness by Seth Anil

Understanding human consciousness is an ongoing mystery for scientists and philosophers alike. Anil Seth, a leading British neuroscientist, flips human perception on its head by posing a new theory guiding us to see ourselves as beings that are a part of nature as opposed to beings apart from nature. Incredibly accessible and eye-opening, Being You will challenge what you know about yourself and transform the way you think about the ‘self.’