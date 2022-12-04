Dublin Life Bookmarks | December 2022/January 2023

Joan Is Okay: A Novel

by Weike Wang

Meet Joan, a devoted ICU doctor in New York City who loves staying in her comfort zone as much as helping her patients. But not even solitary Joan can avoid a nosey neighbor, her grieving family and a global health crisis. As Joan reckons with an outside world in turmoil, she begins to deal with the questions that have been gnawing away inside. While Joan is definitely not OK, maybe, one day, she will be.

Any Other Family

by Eleanor Brown

Phoebe, Tate, Taylor and Violet are left without a guardian after the death of their grandmother. Luckily, the four siblings are swiftly adopted – but by three separate families. Tabitha, Ginger and Elizabeth are committed to keeping the siblings connected, but none of them are prepared for what that means for their new families or themselves. When the group rents a home in Colorado, they look like any other family on vacation, but the bonds they’ve built are tested like never before. As the adults attempt to make their situation work, they find out there’s a fifth child on the way.

Forever Boy: A Mother’s Memoir of Autism and Finding Joy

by Kate Swenson

Kate Swenson, author of the blog Finding Cooper’s Voice, shares her personal story of motherhood in her new memoir. Swenson was ready to become a parent and was over the moon when she gave birth to a son, but immediately knew he was different when he could not be comforted by touch. Cooper was later diagnosed with severe, language-impeding autism, which did not stop Swenson from giving Cooper the best life possible despite how the world treated him. In Forever Boy, Swenson lets readers in on her journey to acceptance and joy, showing us what can be accomplished with hope and unconditional love.

Sisters of Mokama: The Pioneering Women Who Brought Hope and Healing to India

by Jyoti Thottam

In Sisters of Mokama, Jyoti Thottam tells the story of ordinary women who went to extraordinary lengths to provide hope and healing to an Indian state ravaged by war. When Thottam’s mother decided at 15 to travel to become a nurse in Bihar, one of the areas most affected by the violence of Partition, she was met with nuns from Kentucky. But those determined women were there for a reason: to provide care and share their knowledge. The American and Indian women worked together to persevere, and succeeded in transforming not only the Nazareth Hospital, but also the lives of those around them.