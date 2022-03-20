Dublin Life Bookmarks |April/May 2022

My Heart by Semezdin Mehmedinović

An autobiographical novel from celebrated Bosnian writer Semezdin Mehmedinović, My Heart explores themes of familial love, wartime trauma, resilience and mortality. The writer presents the novel in three sections that cover his heart attack, travel reflections and his wife’s battle with illness. Rich and poetic, this work of auto-fiction reflects on love and death, staying and leaving, and draws deeper connections and meditations between these binary concepts.

A Tale of Two Omars: A Memoir of Family, Revolution, and Coming Out During the Arab Spring by Omar Sharif Jr.

A moving memoir on sexuality and self-discovery, A Tale of Two Omars chronicles Omar Sharif Jr.’s journey to navigate queer identity in the shadow of his family’s fame. Grandson of Hollywood stardom on his father’s side and descendant of Holocaust survivors on his mother’s, Sharif was born a denizen of two unique worlds. After coming out publicly, Sharif endured bullying, death threats and assault, while revolution roiled a home country to which he cannot return. Entwined with beautiful, intimate and painful recollections, this memoir shines crucial light on the intersection of Arab and queer identity.

Bringing Up Race: How to Raise a Kind Child in a Prejudiced World by Uju Asika

Having discussions about race with children is often challenging but unavoidable in our world. Bringing Up Race is a guidebook for having such conversations, filled with both insight and helpful strategies. For times when children begin noticing ethnic and racial differences, or say something insensitive or offensive, Uju Asika explains how to have the hard conversations rather than shying away from them. This book provides a guide to face difficult learning moments with children head-on in order to instill core values of open-mindedness and inclusivity.

Toxic Positivity: Keeping It Real in a World Obsessed With Being Happy by Whitney Goodman

In a world that celebrates positivity and good vibes, it can be invalidating to hear such a persistent message while genuinely feeling angry, anxious or burnt out. Whitney Goodman

recognizes the need for radical honesty in confronting one’s authentic feelings while immersed in toxic positivity. Using everyday examples, the latest research and client stories, Goodman suggests a method of growth focused on processing negative feelings, rather than shoving them aside, and healing by getting to know our authentic selves.

Dublin Life Book Club

The Woman They Could Not Silence by Kate Moore

From the bestselling author of The Radium Girls comes another dark and dramatic but ultimately uplifting tale of a forgotten woman whose inspirational journey sparked lasting change for women’s rights and exposed injustices that still resonate today.

To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list or for more information, email Cameron Carr at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com. The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 26, location to be determined.