Bookmarks | Dublin Life June/July 2020

American Dirt: A Novel

By Jeanine Cummins

“American Dirt just gutted me, and I didn’t just read this book ... I inhabited it. .... Everything about this book was so extraordinary.”

– Oprah Winfrey

Where The Crawdads Sing

By Delia Owens

“I can’t even express how much I love this book! I didn’t want this story to end!”

– Reese Witherspoon

Wow, No Thank You.

By Samantha Irby

“Stay-up-all-night, miss-your-subway-stop, spit-out-your-beverage funny.... irresistible as a snack tray, as intimately pleasurable as an Irish goodbye.”

– Jia Tolentino, The New Yorker

If I Had Your Face: A Novel

By Frances Cha

“Absolutely stunning. . . . If I Had Your Face marks the entrance of a bright new voice in fiction.”

– Taylor Jenkins Reid, New York Times bestselling author of Daisy Jones & The Six

Dublin Life Book Club Selection

Editor’s note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list and for more information, email Mallory Arnold at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com. Due to recent health concerns, the next Dublin Life Book Club is meeting virtually. The next Zoom meeting is scheduled for June 23 at 7 p.m.

The Day the World Came to Town: 9/11 in the Gander, Newfoundland

By Jim DeFede

When 38 jetliners bound for the United States were forced to land at Gander International Airport in Canada by the closing of U.S. airspace on Sept. 11, the population of this small town on Newfoundland Island swelled from 10,300 to nearly 17,000. The citizens of Gander met the stranded passengers with an overwhelming display of friendship and goodwill.