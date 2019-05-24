Bookmarks | Dublin Life June/July 2019

Notes from a Young Black Chef

by Kwame Onwuachi

Onwuachi’s culinary story describes a real love affair with food, complete with all the trappings of romantic tragedy and turmoil. The brutal world of fine dining can be an unwelcoming place, especially to young chefs of color. Despite seeing his first restaurant’s door shut just months after opening, Onwuachi dug deeper, yielding unrelenting passion that defied the odds of both the kitchen and the culinary industry.

Dinner for Everyone: 100 Iconic Dishes Made 3 Ways--Easy, Vegan, or Perfect for Company

by Mark Bittman

Bittman cooks up a delightful blend of simple, vegan and advanced recipes, all applied to 100 archetypal dishes. Whether short on time, incorporating plant-based cooking, or serving a discerning dinner party, Dinner for Everyone is sure to deliver an accessible recipe that’s laden with flavor and charm.

Unbecoming: a Memoir of Disobedience

by Anuradha Kristina Bhagwati

In this extraordinary memoir about race, sexual orientation and the military, Bhagwati recounts her experience of abandoning life as an Ivy Leage graduate student to pursue a military career in the United States Marines. Intense and heroic, Bhagwati examines what America truly stands for from the lens of a bisexual woman of color, and after a successful career as a U.S. Marine Captain despite incredible odds, made it her mission to dismantle the archaic traditions that served to oppress her.

Speak No Evil

by Uzodinma Iweala

A thoughtful exploration of societal, cultural and familial expectations, Speak No Evil examines the lifestyles imposed on us from all directions. Niru, a top student headed for Harvard, looks to have a bright future ahead, but when his father discovers his hidden homosexuality his world quickly begins falling apart. When his only confidant who accepts him seems to be emotionally unavailable, their reconciliation sends them hurtling on a treacherous pathway of self-identity that takes a toll on them both.

Dublin Life Book Club Selection

When Breath Becomes Air

by Paul Kalanithi

This inspiring, exquisitely observed memoir finds hope and beauty in the face of insurmountable odds as an idealistic young neurosurgeon attempts to answer the question 'What makes a life worth living?'