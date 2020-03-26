Bookmarks | Dublin Life April/May 2020

The Future We Choose: Surviving the Climate Crisis by Christiana Figueres, Tom Rivett-Carnac

Authored by two leaders of the historic 2015 Paris Agreement negotiations, The Future We Choose emphasizes the importance of action in the midst of the climate crisis. Figueres and Rivett-Carnac offer glimpses of Earth in the not-so-distant future, but also emphasize that there is still hope; whether a corporate or government leader or simply a citizen ready to act, there are options for all who wish to lessen their environmental impact.

We Are Not Here to Be Bystanders: A Memoir of Love and Resistance by Linda Sarsour

When Linda Sarsour stared at her reflection as a young adult, she saw a Muslim American woman resolute in her faith and activism. Sarsour learned what intersectionality really looks like firsthand in her father’s Brooklyn bodega and in the streets of Washington D.C. A memoir rich in lessons of community involvement and determination, We Are Not Here to Be Bystanders teaches us the importance of finding a voice and using it unapologetically to stand up for social, racial, gender, and economic justice.

Believe Me: How Trusting Women Can Change the World by Jessica Valenti, Jaclyn Friedman

In an era where abusers are beginning to be held accountable for their crimes, this collection of essays asks a simple question: what would happen if we believed women? From reduced sexual assault cases to drops in public health costs, contributors explore the possibilities of living in a world that believes women. Filled with contributions from some of the most important feminist voices, Believe Me, is crucial reading for 2020.

Somebody's Gotta Do It: Because Civilization Won't Save Itself and Other Truths about Democracy I Learned by Winning a Lowly Local Office by Adrienne Martini

The national political arena often outshines the importance of local politics, leaving many voters disinterested and uninformed when it comes to who represents their neighborhoods. Adrienne Martini was one such voter presented with the choice to run for a county board seat; after all, “someone’s gotta do it.” Funny and informative, Martini presents a witty tale of running for small-town office, winning, and then coming to terms with the critical importance of the position.

Dublin Life Book Club Selection

Editor’s note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list and for more information, email Mallory Arnold at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com. Due to recent health concerns, the next Dublin Life Book Club is cancelled. Keep an eye out for emails with updates.

True Colors

By Kristin Hannah

True Colors is New York Times bestselling author Kristin Hannah’s most provocative, compelling and heart-wrenching story yet. With the luminous writing and unforgettable characters that are her trademark, she tells the story of three sisters whose once-solid world is broken apart by jealousy, betrayal and the kind of passion that rarely comes along.