Bookmarks | Dublin Life December 2018/January 2019

By Patrick deWitt

A witty plunge into Upper East Side society, French Exit chronicles the journey of widow Frances Price, her stagnant son, Malcolm, and their cat, Small Frank (who ostensibly carries the spirit of Frank, her dead husband), as impending bankruptcy drives them to leave for Paris. Laden with humor and a cast of captivating characters, French Exit will invite you on a journey of social implosion, with high-brow banter every step of the way.

By Zadie Smith

From the brilliant novelist who produced White Teeth, Smith charges forth with a collection of essays that tackle contemporary social and political issues with fervor. Smith dissects the impacts of such modern discussions as the effects of Facebook and social networks, the closing of public libraries and Brexit. With wryness and attention, Smith solidifies herself as a powerhouse of not simply fiction, but also of cultural analysis.

By Donna Brazile

A collection of viewpoints by four women who have lived and worked in the political background for 30 years, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics aims to offer a look at American history and the roles of black women who have shaped it. Through personal accounts and stories of campaigns for numerous political figures, the four women who call themselves the Colored Girls offer a critical perspective that has long been underrepresented in the U.S.

By Steven Novella

It can be tough to wade through the sea of misinformation and pseudoscience that seems to populate every news feed and digital screen. In The Skeptic’s Guide to the Universe, Novella offers techniques and lessons on how to think clearly with logic and skepticism, how to maintain reason when combating sloppy rationale, and how to discuss conspiracy theories with your eccentric co-workers.

By Deborah Levy

Apt and humorous, The Cost of Living discusses the social norms of the modern family. Drawing on personal experiences and a wise eye, Levy challenges archaic expectations of women, along with the costs women have been made to pay in order to become even minor characters in the greater story of the world.

Book Club Selection

Editor’s note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list and for more information, email Managing Editor Nathan Collins at ncollins@cityscenemediagroup.com. We’ll meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8 at the Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern, 6726 Perimeter Loop Rd.

By Andrew Davidson

This New York Times Best Seller follows an unnamed hero who, in a dark and seemingly hopeless point in his life, meets and falls in love with a woman who claims to have known him for hundreds of years in the past. She teaches him about his own history, and a whirlwind love story begins during what could be the lowest point in the hero's life. The 2008 novel was Davidson's first, and promises a story of incredible redemption.