Dublin Life Bookmark | December 2023/January 2024

Flores and Miss Paula: A Novel

by Melissa Rivero

In this humorous and heartwarming novel, a mother and daughter duo believe they only have one thing in common – an apartment in Brooklyn. Often at odds due to differing opinions and life choices, Paula and Flores can’t seem to see how similar they really are. But the loss of their apartment might be exactly what they need to finally realize all that they share, including a desire to make the most of their lives and the hope that the other does the same.

The Half Moon: A Novel

by Mary Beth Keane

From the bestselling author of Ask Again, Yes comes a powerful story about the complexities of marriage. Malcolm and Jess have big dreams for their futures, dreams that with each passing day are feeling further out of reach. As their personal and professional disappointments mount, their marriage begins to feel the pressure. But one fateful week brings with it a mysterious disappearance, a town-halting blizzard and a few second chances.

Community Board: A Novel

by Tara Conklin

Darcy Clipper’s life has taken an unexpected turn. In a state of despair and numerous grudges, she heads back to her hometown for some much-needed respite. Cooped up in her room and yearning for human connection, Darcy decides the best thing to do is to respond to anonymous postings online. This endearing new book from Tara Conklin is a dazzling tale of one woman’s path to reinvention.

How to Say Babylon: A Memoir

by Safiya Sinclair

For fans of Educated and Born a Crime comes an intimate and striking new book. Through gorgeous prose, Safiya Sinclair shares the story of her rigid Rastafarian upbringing, ruled by her father who feared the Western world would corrupt her. But through secret gifts of poetry from her mother, Sinclair finds voice. In How to Say Babylon, Sinclair shares how she struggled for independence and became her own woman.

The Country of the Blind: A Memoir at the End of Sight

by Andrew Leland

In this thoughtful and engaging memoir, Andrew Leland shares his exploration of his disability as he loses his sight from retinitis pigmentosa. Having grown up sighted before his vision started to deteriorate as a teen, Leland shapes his journey into blindness with a unique perspective that both fascinates and informs. With humor and warmth, Leland helps readers understand the physical world that awaits him and the culture, language and politics of the blind community.