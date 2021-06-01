Best pizzas in Dublin

According to Independent.ie, a media outlet in Dublin, Ireland, the first Irish pizza was made by Mario Gentile in 1954 at a parlor called Bernardo’s. Gentile and his brother, Bernardino, were inspired by pizza during a trip to Italy and brought back Italian ingredients and a recipe to spread around Ireland.

However, The Irish Times published an opinion piece by Corinna Hardgrave explaining that while Irish chefs have mastered the art of cooking pizza, there hasn’t yet been a solid, wide-spread Irish pizza.

Dublin Life Magazine decided to scour the community for some of the best pies around. Because if there is a definition of Irish pizza, why couldn’t it be found in Dublin, Ohio?

Iacono’s Ristorante – Hometown favorite

Dublin Road

The Iacono name is famous for pizza. Tommy Iacono’s son, Steven, grew up in the business. And, in 1978, when he was about 32, Steven set out with three new partners to start the first Iacono’s.

Luckily for Dublin, one of the Iacono’s locations was Shawnee Hills – back when there were not many dining choices in the area.

Tommy’s Pizza – Specialty crust and cuts

Dublin-Granville Road

Tommy’s is a central Ohio favorite since 1952 and a touchstone of the community since opening in Dublin in the mid1980s. Its pizzas feature a unique crust that uses founder Tommy Iacono’s own recipe brought over from Italy. The recipe makes the crust flake like a cracker and crisps on the bottom when cooked. The pizzas are cut “Midwestern-style” in squares.

Tommy’s boasts it is the second oldest pizza restaurant in the city with more than 60 years of serving central Ohio, and has won CityScene Magazine’s Best of the ’Bus pizza category.

Harvest Pizzeria – Wood-fired pizza

High Street

Harvest Pizzeria in Dublin is known for its fresh, wood-fired pizza made with locally sourced ingredients. Harvest partners with local farms and purveyors to source the best local and all-natural ingredients available.

Executive Chef Tom Peponis sums up the company mission in one sentence.

“From farmer to chef and chef to you with love,” he says.

How is wood-fired pizza different?

• Wood-fired ovens char and flavor the pizza differently, creating a smoky, rustic flavor.

• Different types of wood result in different flavors and tastes.

• Wood-fired ovens can cook pizza in minutes thanks to the heat radiating from the oven’s domes, walls and tiles.

Enrico’s Pizza & Restaurant – Family-style

Franz Road

Family owned and operated since 1988, Enrico’s serves pizza “the way Grandma made it.” A true mom-and-pop neighborhood pizza place, Enrico’s is also known for its home-style Italian cuisine, subs and sandwiches.

If you didn’t work here part time in high school, you probably know someone who did.

Brenz Pizza Co. – Specialty pizza

Perimeter Drive

New to its Dublin location on Avery Road, Brenz Pizza Co. has a wide variety of specialty pizzas, ranging from Buffalo chicken, bruschetta, Brenz white, spicy Hawaiian and the Grecian goat.

Kyle Rosch, Dublin native and one of the owners of Brenz Pizza Co., has traveled all over the world in order to find the best ’za combinations and has even competed in national pizza competitions.

“We got creative with combining flavors that work really well together that some people might have never had before, and making it accessible for them,” Rosch says.

He adds that Brenz uses fresh ingredients and a special dough recipe and regimen in order to create the best flavors and crust.

Luna’s Pizza Kitchen – Local ingredients

Tuttle Crossing Boulevard

Pizza chefs at Luna’s Pizza Kitchen make pizza with fresh sliced veggies and their signature forte sauce.

“We make our dough fresh daily using a family recipe,” owner Umair Shafiq says. “We slice our fresh vegetables in-house. Our pizza sauce and many other sauces are made in-house using original recipes.”

Fun fact: Shafiq and wife and co-owner Vickey opened their pizzeria on National Pi Day!

Mezzo – Happy hour menu

Bridge Street

Mezzo of Dublin makes delicious gourmet pizzas, as well as a gluten free crust option – and it’s part of their happy hour menu.

“We make our dough in-house with fresh ingredients. It can also be made vegan friendly and gluten free too,” Mezzo General Manager Michael Haller says. “Our pizza is half off at happy hour from 4-6 p.m. so you can enjoy our beautiful patios with your drink of choice.”

Dublin Life’s pick: Pollo vodka pizza – vodka cream sauce, roasted chicken, pancetta, caramelized onion.

Fun fact: Mezzo translates to “middle” in Italian.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.