New and returning attractions at this year’s Dublin Irish Festival

As the sunny days become longer, the old Irish itch will start to creep in, and the only cure can be found is at the annual Dublin Irish Festival, winner of CityScene Magazine’s 2024 Best of the ‘Bus Best Suburban Festival.

Known for its fun and fascinating food, drinks, entertainment and celebrations of all things Irish, this three-day festival – held Aug. 2-4 – is expected to draw in roughly 100,000 visitors from all around the world.

Music, dance and culture

The Dublin Irish Festival is well-known for the musical acts it brings to the seven stages throughout the 38 acres of festival grounds.

Guests can enjoy hours of music and entertainment ranging from traditional Irish dancing and performances by bagpipers and drummers to appearances by award-winning groups such as Gaelic Storm and Skerryvore.

Expand Courtesy of City of Dublin Photo by Robb McCormick Photography (www.robbmccormick.com)

City of Dublin’s Director of Events, Alison LeRoy, says the adult feis dance competition, held at the Ceili Dance Stage Friday night, has been a part of the festival for many years, and with some of the best dancers from around the world facing off, it is an event not to be missed.

Catch more action as the winners of the kid’s feis competition take the Ceili Stage Saturday.

For those kiddos who can’t help but get up and dance along, they may get the chance to learn a bit of an Irish jig.

“Several dance companies bring their older kids to the stage and they teach any kid that wants to learn how to do a little Irish dance essentially,” says City of Dublin Events Coordinator Erin Santa. “The kids from the crowd can come up and learn which is really cute to watch.”

One new experience to look forward to this year is live demonstrations from Virginia-based blacksmith Carson Sams. Check out cityscenecolumbus.com to read more about how Sams and other new vendors and acts came to join the festivities.

Eat, drink and buy goods

There will be more than 120 different food, drink and vendor stands for visitors to stop by and grab a quick bite or a souvenir to take home.

With 50 different food and drink spots, there are plenty of good options to choose from. Looking for some hearty Irish stew? It’s there. Want festival fan favorites like funnel cakes, fries and lemonade? It’s there too.

Expand Courtesy of City of Dublin Photo by Robb McCormick Photography(www.robbmccormick.com)

“We do know our people come and stay for the weekend, so it gives them different options that they can go to and try out,” LeRoy says.

BrootLegg Extracts, German-style sausages and food from HillGarten, mouthwatering pretzels from Philly Pretzel Factory, refreshing tea from Shannon’s Sweet Tea and fish and chips from The Salt Pot Kitchen.

Kilts, art, woodwork and more can be found at the roughly 70 different pop-up shops around the festival, with some new vendors joining the fun.

Check out Harp & Hound Jewelry for beautiful, handmade pendants, earrings and rings. For a great selection of leather goods – ranging from belts and watches to unique purse shapes (see if you can spot one shaped like Nessie!) – stop by The Irish Scott stand. Looking for a spot to get something for everyone in the family? Celtic Seasons has you covered with a wide variety of Irish gifts and goods.

Fun for all

With help from the Dublin Community Recreation Center Adaptive Coordinator Meaghan Campbell, the Autism Society of Central Ohio (ASCO) and others, LeRoy and Santa say their team has increased accessibility throughout the festival grounds.

Expand Courtesy of City of Dublin Photo by Robb McCormick Photography(www.robbmccormick.com)

“We have a new accessibility committee that we created this year,” LeRoy says. “We brought in a consultant last year and we’re implementing some of those things that we learned, but we know there’s more we can learn so we’re really open to hearing from people.”

The sensory tent, which offers a quiet space for those with light and sound sensitivities, will be moved into the Development Building near the east entrance to offer a quieter and more removed space.

Raised platforms will also be installed in the bigger tents, including the Dublin and Celtic Rock stages, so those who have mobility aids can have a more enjoyable experience watching performances.

Irish Theater at the DCRC

Looking to experience some Irish theater and get out of the hot August sun? Stop by the Dublin Community Recreation Center on Saturday and Sunday to catch a showing of “Moby Dick's Gone Missing” at the Abbey Theater. This one-act play was written by Irish playwright and friend of the Abbey Theater, Sean Cooney, and will make its first appearance at the festival following its world premiere at the Abbey Theatre this past fall. Check out www.dublinirishfestival.org for more information about the performance and showtimes.

Tips to Know Before You Go

Here are some tips to make the most of your time at the festival:

Download the app. The app can help organize your day with everything from an interactive map to reminders you can set to alert you when your favorite band is about to take the stage.

The app can help organize your day with everything from an interactive map to reminders you can set to alert you when your favorite band is about to take the stage. Park for free. Avoid traffic around the festival grounds by parking near the Metro Center and taking a short, free shuttle ride over to Coffman Park. Many people who live nearby bike over or park their vehicles in designated safe areas.

Avoid traffic around the festival grounds by parking near the Metro Center and taking a short, free shuttle ride over to Coffman Park. Many people who live nearby bike over or park their vehicles in designated safe areas. Get VIP access. Check out deals and packages available through Visit Dublin to get access to certain areas. A new package, the Ultimate Music Plus, offers access to the Dub, Emerald and Celtic Rock Clubs as well as parking at the DCRC.

Rachel Karas is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rkaras@cityscenemediagroup.com.