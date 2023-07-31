Aging in Dublin means anything but slowing down

Dublin is home to one of central Ohio’s largest concentrations of older adults, and the population is growing by the minute. From long-time residents to newcomers looking for a serene city to retire, Dublin provides the perfect place to relax while remaining engaged in an active community that has abundant resources.

Building bonds

The Dublin Community Recreation Center (DCRC) has a thriving program for older adults, giving them the opportunity to connect with all ages through leisure. The center provides a variety of programs for members, including cooking lessons, art classes and fitness programs.

Older Adult Recreation Program supervisor Jennifer Vosters says the program aims to target three different areas of enrichment – mind, body and soul – in order to provide members with well-rounded growth.

Knowing the importance of activity as one ages, the facility created programs to energize members both physically and mentally.

Whether residents are looking for learning opportunities through courses like a native bee lecture or engaging fitness programs like bird migration walks and yoga classes, the Older Adult Recreation Program aims to fulfill a variety of interests.

The Dublin Community Senior Center, housed inside the DCRC, offers an even tighter-knit community with special perks. Membership is available to anyone 55 years or older. The senior center has a senior adult lounge complete with books, puzzles and free scheduled activities.

More resources

Dublin is livable for all ages, and aging gracefully isn’t just possible here, it’s idyllic. Dublin is home to a variety of older adult living communities that cater to all different levels of care and need for residents

Dublin’s amenities for older adults does not stop at rec centers and living communities with the Dublin Connector; a free way to explore the city.

The Dublin Connector, sponsored by the City of Dublin and operated by SHARE Mobility, provides free transportation for any Dublin resident over age 55, residents with disabilities and Dublin workers giving unlimited access to the wonders of the Dublin area.

While riding on the Dublin Connector, riders can check out Dublin’s immense parklands. With over 1,100 acres of parkland, residents can also access over 64 developed parks and more than 150 miles of bike path. Dublin’s parks offer gorgeous landscape views and walking and bike paths as well as a plethora of public art.

In Dublin, aging is far from a bad word – and it doesn’t have to mean slowing down whether you’re looking for lifelong learning or fitness classes. In other words, consider Vosters’ philosophy:

“Recreation is ageless.”

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.