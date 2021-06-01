A summer recipe made from Dublin Market ingredients

With The Dublin Market at Bridge Park open through Sept. 25, there are more opportunities than ever to shop local. Check out the recipe below and just a few of the many vendors you can browse from. Visit www.thedublinmarket.com for a full list of vendors.

Thai Peanut Wraps

For dressing

¼ cup creamy peanut butter ➔ AARROWS

2 tbsp. soy sauce

1 tbsp. rice wine vinegar

1 tbsp. honey ➔ Combs Bee Farm

Wraps

• 4 cups cabbage, shredded ➔ Wishwell Farms

• 1 ½ cups carrots, shredded

• 1 red bell pepper ➔ Rhoads Farm

• 1 cup edamame, cooked and shelled

• ½ cup fresh cilantro

• ½ cup green onions

• ½ cup pea shoots ➔ Indoor Acres Farm

• 1 pound grilled or baked chicken breast ➔ Oink Moo Cluck

• 5 spinach tortillas

Make your dressing first. In a small bowl, mix peanut butter, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, honey and 2-3 tbsp. warm water until well-combined and the consistency of a dressing. Set aside.

For wraps, evenly divide carrots, red bell pepper, edamame and cabbage between spinach tortillas. Sprinkle on top fresh cilantro, green onion and pea shoots. Lastly, split sliced chicken breast among tortillas.

Drizzle ½ of dressing into each wrap. Tuck in the sides of the tortilla as you roll until ingredients are secured inside.

Recipe courtesy of Ambitious Kitchen.

Blueberry Cheesecake Dessert Dip

• 1 8-oz. package cream cheese

• 1⁄3 cup sweetened condensed milk

• ½ cup powdered sugar

• 1 ½ cup blueberries ➔ The Blueberry Patch or Blueberried Alive!

• 1 tsp. lemon juice

• ½ tsp. vanilla

Using a hand mixer, mix powdered sugar and cream cheese until smooth. Add in condensed milk, lemon juice and vanilla, and beat until blended.

Using a blender or food processor, blend 1 ¼ cup of blueberries just slightly so the berries break down a little. Fold the berries into the mixture and chill for 30 minutes before serving. Spoon remaining blueberries on top.

Serve with any of the delicious cookies, cakes and baked goods at the Dublin Market!

Recipe courtesy of Lemon + Zest.