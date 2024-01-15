A sampling of Dublin's local flavors

The holiday season comes with so much sweetness, and that includes spending time with loved ones we see too seldom. Old friends from college are reuniting for the first time in years, grandparents are coming into town to see the grandkids and grown children are visiting parents.

Don’t let endless meal prepping sour that sweetness. Here in Dublin, whether guests are craving casual dining, a locally brewed beer or live entertainment in an intimate setting, there are endless options to treat your guests – and yourself – this holiday season.

Brews and Bites

Photo courtesy of Getaway Brewing Co. Brews

On the banks of the Scioto River, Getaway Brewing Company offers a social atmosphere to gather with loved ones who like to get loud. It has a wide selection of craft brews to try and a buy-one-get-one-free deal on beer. The brewery also has a wide selection of snacks – including smoked cheeses and dry-cured meats to make your own charcuterie board – all made to complement your beverages. For a more intimate space, the attached sunlight greenhouse can be an oasis escape with its retractable glass door. Filled with natural light during the day and a beautiful view of the sunset in the evening, this space is perfect for catching up with longtime friends over some drinks and snacks.

Decadent Desserts

Courtesy of Cap City Fine Diner Cap City Dining Room

Cap City Fine Diner and Bar is perfect for families with picky eaters, because everything is good. The menu includes Southern fried chicken with buttermilk mashed potatoes and unique offerings like the triple decker grilled cheese with crispy bacon and fried eggs. If packed dinner plates aren’t your thing, Cap City does have special lunch and brunch offerings which can be a great way to ease your guests into town after a recent flight or long drive. First-time visitors to Dublin can’t leave without sampling Cap City’s iconic three-layer “seriously big chocolate cake.”

Fits the Whole Family

Photo courtesy of Visit Dublin Café Istanbul

For a comforting taste and a gorgeous view of the Scioto River, try Café Istanbul. Large windows fill the restaurant with natural lighting and set the date night mood. Café Istanbul has a wide selection of kebabs, pizzas, wraps, seafood and desserts. Karniyarik, or stuffed eggplant, fills oven-roasted eggplant with seasoned ground beef and lamb, vegetables and herbs. The restaurant also serves a variety of drinks from the classics, like a whiskey sour, to internationally influenced cocktails such as Fashion Week Milano, featuring Nutella, Disaronno Amaretto and pineapple. Is the whole family coming in? No problem – the Café offers space for more than 100 guests.

Top it Off!

Feel on top of the world as you take in the views from the rooftop lounge at VASO. The warm lighting inside and out creates an intimate atmosphere perfect for a happy hour, a special celebration or a spontaneous night out that feels upscale. Go big with the grilled filet mignon or seafood paella, or share tapas like the prosciutto flatbread and truffled Yukon potatoes. Plus, frigid temperatures don’t mar the view as VASO offers heated, LED-lit igloos for up to seven guests to sit outside even on the harshest winter days.

Mike Maynard is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.