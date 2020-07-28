A Message from Dublin Police Chief Justin Paez

× Expand Photos courtesy of the city of Dublin

“On behalf of the City of Dublin and the DublinPolice Department, I want to express my gratitude to our community and to say thank you to City of Dublin residents and visitors for participating in the recent protests and demonstrations in Dublin. I'm proud to see Dublin residents, city leaders, and both educators and students of our Dublin City SchoolSystem unite to champion this righteous cause of working together to build a stronger and more inclusive community. Your remarkable efforts and passionate advocacy have elevated awareness, attention and support to the national dialogue calling for equality, justice and positive change in the wake-up George Floyd’s heartbreaking and senseless death. It is imperative now that we all acknowledge the pain, suffering and cruelty that minority members of our society continue to endure and work collectively to ensure that these atrocities end.”

To hear more of Police Chief Paez’s address, visit www.dublinohiousa.gov.