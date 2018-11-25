33 years in business, the Morgan House is a city staple

If you are at all in tune with Dublin and its history, then you’re probably familiar with the Morgan House.

Established in 1985, the Morgan House was assembled from the foundation of the original log cabin named after John Hunt Morgan, a decorated Civil War veteran hailing from a family of Lexington, Kentucky, founders. Now, at its current location at the corner of Glick and Dublin roads, the Morgan House has expanded from its log cabin beginnings and now covers more than 18,000 square feet.

The Morgan House currently hosts a restaurant, gift shop, boutique and furniture department. Its rustic, cabin-style fine dining space provides an ideal spot for lunch, with menu items ranging from light dishes like the orange strawberry salad to house specialties like lobster mac and cheese. It also caters larger events such as weddings and showers in its private event space.

“What makes us unique is that we offer such a wide range of products all under one roof,” Heinlen says.

× 1 of 5 Expand One of the most unique offerings by the Morgan House is its home decorating service. Pictured here is an example of one of their many home inspiration sets. × 2 of 5 Expand The Morgan House has come a long way since its beginnings as just a restaurant and small gift store, now offering luxury jewelry pieces like this statement necklace set. “We started our expansion gradually,” says Henlein. “We began with the restaurant and the gift shop, and as that continued to grow we added the clothing and jewelry boutique.” × 3 of 5 Expand The Morgan House offers a wide variety of local and specialty foods, including a selection of tupelo honeys from the Savannah Bee Company, pictured here. × 4 of 5 Expand Pictured here is a set of decorative oversized candlesticks paired with a large chrome letter piece and vase – perfect to jazz up a cozy fireplace. Find furnishings like this and much more for purchase in the home décor room at the Morgan House. × 5 of 5 Expand A customer favorite at the Morgan House restaurant is the orange strawberry salad, which includes romaine lettuce, celery, slices of mandarin orange and fresh strawberries, finished with a poppy seed dressing and toasted almonds. Prev Next

Aside from its restaurant, the Morgan House is home to an impressive four-story gift shop and boutique that offers anything from fine jewelry to locally made specialty foods to The Ohio State University apparel. Children and adults alike love the gourmet foods and candies room, which is stocked with handmade sauces, dessert mixes, chocolates and a variety of seasonal goods. The Morgan House also uses much of what is sold in the gourmet foods section in its restaurant.

Heinlen says its long-running history is one of the main reasons the Morgan House has been so successful. “A lot of people grew up with it, so it’s been part of their lives for a while.”

Also included in the shop is a full selection of furniture and home décor, with both seasonal and traditional pieces. Another unique aspect of the Morgan House is that it administers a home decorating service, providing design and placement suggestions for décor like accessories, fabrics and window treatments.

With so much to offer the community, it’s no surprise that the Morgan House has become a cornerstone of Dublin. In her 33 years running the Morgan House, Heinlen and her son, Travis, who manages the store and whom Heinlen dubs “the jack of all trades,” have worked to create the welcoming atmosphere that it embodies today.

“It all comes back to the simple fact that people think it’s a wonderful, warm place to come and spend time. They like what we do,” Heinlen says.

The Morgan House’s longevity can also be attributed to the relationships it has built with guests throughout the community. Because the Morgan House is suitable for both casual visits and special occasions, its ability to connect with local families on both a day-to-day basis as well as on milestones like weddings, birthdays, holidays and other celebrations has allowed it to become part of many area families’ traditions.

When asked why she believes the Morgan House has been so successful, Heinlen’s answer is simple and reflective of a philosophy embodied by the establishment as a whole.

“I’m always about family, and that’s what I think we do best at the Morgan House.”

Kendall Lindstrom is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.