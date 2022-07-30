2022 BIA Parade of Homes showcases homes in Dublin

The Courtyards at Riverside Clubhouse 5

Since 1952, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio has brought more than 60 new residential builds to the Dublin community. As the largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the Parade strives to connect homebuyers with builders and associates. This fall, more than a dozen builders display their newest homes in central Ohio.

Dublin hosted its first Parade at The Glen in in 1974. Since that debut, Parades have come to Dublin to highlight Earlington Village, Hawks Nest, Tartan Ridge, Ballantrae, Jerome Village and Eversole Run.

In 2021, the Parade underwent a vast expansion to showcase homes throughout the greater Columbus area rather than focusing attention on just one neighborhood. The new format means that homes are more easily accessible to attendees every year. Homes in the Parade are categorized into four quadrants of central Ohio: northwest, northeast, southwest and southeast. Within the quadrants, homes are spread across multiple communities as well.

In Dublin, Parade attendees can view a home built by Epcon Communities in The Courtyard on Riverside, just five minutes south of Bridge Park. That community features luxury ranch homes, a fitness facility, pool, clubhouse and more.

The Parade also includes different categories highlighting different aspects of homebuilding considerations: new builds, featured communities and dream homes. The new builds showcase state of the art homes across a range of price points, the featured communities help to imagine a life within the comforts of a community and the dream homes spark the imagination of all that a home can be. Additionally, homes span a range of prices, sizes and styles that a potential buyer might consider.

To get specifics on the homes featured, visit www.biaparade.com.

CityScene Media Group, publisher of Dublin Life Magazine, partnered with the BIA to create the Official Event Guide for the 2022 Parade. Guides are distributed at Parade homes and a digital edition with all tour home addresses can be accessed free at www.cityscenecolumbus.com.

The BIA Parade of Homes begins Sept. 15 and runs Thursday to Sunday through Oct. 2. Map out your day, explore the area and build your dream home!

Megan Roth is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenemediagroup.com.