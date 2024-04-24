Teresa Breckenridge brings costumes and accessibility to Grove City

The Mad Hatter, Mrs. Claus and a slice of pizza. What do these things have in common?

Expand Breckenridge

They are all costumes worn by Teresa Breckenridge, sales and communications manager at Visit Grove City.

Although Breckenridge has only been at her current job for roughly two years, she is happy to be giving back to the community where she grew up. She’s passionate about Grove City and excited to share all that it offers to people living in the community and its visitors.

Settling in Grove City

Expand Tereza & Glenn

After moving to the area when she was in eighth grade, Breckenridge has always felt Grove City was her home.

In high school, she studied court reporting at Paul C. Hayes Technical School, which now houses Hayes Intermediate School. It was there that she met her husband, Glenn, who was studying machine trades before they both graduated from tech school and Grove City High School in 1982.

After graduating, she was a project management supervisor at an office furnishing company for roughly 20 years, then spent another six years as a marketing consultant for several energy companies.

Wherever her career has taken her, Breckenridge has always utilized her passion for helping others whether that was in the workplace or through volunteering for projects and causes she cares about.

“I really do enjoy helping people,” Breckenridge says. “I enjoy connecting with people. I enjoy listening and hearing stories.”

In recent years that drive has brought her back to work in her hometown as a marketing manager and certified tourism ambassador for Visit Grove City.

Many hats

When it comes to the field of marketing, drawing attention and keeping it is the name of the game. Spotlight-averse Breckenridge found a way to make a personal impact without being the center of attention – she dresses up and plays characters, donning colorful costumes for events.

Expand pizza trek

“It’s an attention grabber, right?” she says. “I truly am an introvert, so those give me the opportunity that even though it looks like the spotlight is on me, it’s really not. It’s on whatever that persona is and that event or that cause. To me, it’s just a unique marketing way to put it out there and make people not forget about it.”

Although she enjoys her costumes, Breckenridge does so much more in her role than dress-up.

Behind the scenes, she connects with businesses to learn more about them, reaching out to people in the community and sharing fun stories on social media. Part of her job also includes welcoming new people and families into the community by sharing information about local resources, which can have a lasting impact.

“I believe there’s an authenticity to knowing my family has grown up here and my husband’s entire family is here,” Breckenridge says. “And now, for families to come through the visitor center and for me to be able to help them with the resources that I’ve gained and knowledge over my years living in the community, that’s what I love about what I do.”

The woman behind the masks

Favorite holiday: “Christmas for sure! The whole season warms my heart, reminding me of family traditions that I try to carry on still today.”

Favorite food: “I love to grill out, so it’s gotta be cedar-planked salmon and veggies.”

Dream vacation: “London, England for its art, architecture, history and landscapes.”

Favorite Grove City Memory: “Becoming Mrs. Glenn Breckenridge in 1984 and having several of our 1982 classmates stand with us as we said our vows together at the old Ramada Inn that used to stand.”

Accessibility for all

Expand Tereza & Bennett

It is the residents of Grove City who drive Breckenridge to serve her community.

“Even though, like most cities, we’re getting larger and larger, the one thing we’re not losing sight of is the family, the unity and the community,” Breckenridge says.

She and her husband are raising their 9-year-old grandson Bennett, who Breckenridge says is “awesomely autistic” and has opened their eyes to the world of neurodiversity and to many new experiences. This new perspective has not only impacted her personally, it’s also helped her see ways to better incorporate more accessible spaces around Grove City.

Visit Grove City has made its building more accessible with wheelchair ramps and now offers sensory-friendly spaces at many of its events, even partnering with the Central Ohio Autism Society several times. Making spaces and events accessible to all is something she plans to continue learning about and working towards.

“We’re getting there (with making spaces accessible),” Breckenridge says, “but I get excited that I am able to learn and also be able to educate and share where these places are for our visitors and for our community.”

On the horizon

Teresa Breckenridge hopes to one day publish a book titled Autism Train, in which she shares her experiences raising someone with autism and some of the lessons and memories gained along the way. She also hopes to include stories from her grandson, Bennett, to include his perspective.

Rachel Karas is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rkaras@cityscenemediagroup.com.