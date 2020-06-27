Students bring fun to local senior living facility

When off the football field and outside of the halls of Jackson Middle School, a group of boys could be found sitting in chairs, bouncing a beach ball back and forth with the residents of StoryPoint Senior Living Grove City.

This group of students have volunteered at StoryPoint for the last year and half. Unfortunately, they had to pause their efforts because of the pandemic. Soon-to-be freshmen at Grove City High School, the group enjoyed connecting with the residents and giving back to the community through volunteering.

StoryPoint is a retirement and assisted living facility that offers apartments, activities and creative dining experiences for its residents in Grove City. It offers facilities for independent living, assisted living and memory care living for those with memory loss or impairment. Activities are added to the schedule daily, some of which the students helped out with, before the pandemic.

The group was inspired to volunteer initially by one of the boy’s moms. As a resident care supervisor at StoryPoint, Braden Young’s mom, Jodie, knew the impact they could have on the residents, and the boys couldn’t agree more.

“We’re all pretty good friends so we thought it’d be nice,” says Matthew Papas, a student volunteer. “It felt good to go volunteer there and help people out.”

The group helped with the fall and spring cleanup, where they loaded outdoor furniture into trucks to be stored for the winter, then unloaded the pieces in the spring. They also helped with a toy giveaway and set up, and served and cleaned at the annual Breakfast with Santa, which engages more than 600 community members.

× Expand Young and Papas, along with student Luke Mullins, says their favorite volunteer activity was playing games such as chair volleyball with the residents. Papas says it was fun to connect with the residents and watch them have fun.

“Just seeing all the people there, and them smiling when they see us,” Papas says. “It makes me feel good inside.”

Mullins describes the residents as nice and funny, and the whole group enjoys connecting with them.

“They enjoy having the kids around,” Young says. “They like to talk to us, and it’s pretty cool to hear the stories that they had to tell.”

Even with a busy school and sports schedule, it was easy to find time to volunteer. It wasn’t just enjoyable to hang out with the residents; it was fun to hang out with each other, too.

“You just have to have a balanced schedule,” Papas says.

“We’re kids so we have a lot of free time,” Mullins adds. “We like hanging out with each other, so it’s a win-win.”

The group is eager to start volunteering once it’s safe to do so, and Jodie Young says they’ll be welcomed back with open arms (and probably a face mask).

“They have been a blessing to StoryPoint,” Jodie says, “and (we) want to continue the relationship with this specific group.”

“It just makes me feel good to do it, I think it’d make others feel good as well,” Papas says. “I think it makes you a better person.”

Natalie Caswell is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.