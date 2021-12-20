Student Spotlight | Passing of Grove City Christian teacher inspires student’s art

Grove City Christian School senior Maria Devera has always had a love for art. Her passion for helping others, though, is what inspires her to share those artistic abilities.

After the death of GCCS teacher Dearin Crockett, Devera turned to her art. As Devera’s ninth-grade

Photos courtesy of Maria Devera

Bible study teacher, Crockett left a lasting impact on her.

Like Devera, Crockett had a deep love for the arts. Born in Columbus, Crockett graduated from Kent State University in 2006 before moving to California to pursue a career in acting. There he found opportunities both on stage and on screen.

Eventually, Crockett’s involvements with churches in the Los Angeles area led him to become a pastor. He and his wife, Denesha, returned to Columbus in 2016, where they founded New Covenant Faith Ministries, which would later become Rejuvenate Church. Crockett worked for that ministry in addition to teaching at GCCS.

Crockett demonstrated a commitment to helping students grow, learn more about God and develop a deeper understanding of the Bible, Devera says.

She wanted to ensure the community remembers Crockett’s impact and that his legacy lives on. Naturally, she turned to art.

Devera, who often favors acrylic painting, takes inspiration from artists such as Edward Hopper who capture true life with their work, a style well suited to memorializing Crockett.

“I was into realistic drawings for a while,” she says, “and this was the first time I lost someone I really was close to, so I wanted to represent him somehow.”

Devera drew a portrait of Crockett and requested that the school hang it in a place it could be seen by everyone as they pass through the building. GCCS was more than willing to accept Devera’s request.

“When people come to the school,” Devera says, “I want them to see his picture on the wall, even just wonder who he was. People should know who he was.”

Devera successfully achieved what she had been striving for: keeping her teacher’s spirit alive through her artwork.

“When (Devera) showed me (the drawing), I was like, ‘Wow, this is so lifelike,’” GCCS Principal Jim McMillan says. “It is a great reminder of who (Crockett) was. I’m reminded of his contagious smile every time I walk by it.”

The image of Crockett that now hangs in the hallway remains a sight for all who pass by to remember the impact teachers have on students.

Devera too has an interest in inspiring and helping others and hopes to one day become a clinical psychologist. Beyond school, she is involved with her church where she participates in a puppet show for young children every Sunday. She also enjoys writing and spending time with family and friends.

Devera says her loved ones are supportive and encouraging of her artistic pursuit, and she intends to continue to create art long into the future.

× Expand Devera's drawing of Mr. Crockett

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.